James Blunt’s turn on Celebrity Traitors sent this old Bake Off clip wildly viral and it’s peak Blunt

Celebrity Great British Bake Off James Blunt traitors

There are lots of things we love about the return of Celebrity Traitors and – as anyone who has stumbled upon these pages before will surely already know – one of them is the great James Blunt.

So much so that Blunt’s turn on the all-conquering BBC1 show sent this old clip of him on the Great British Bake Off viral all over again.

And it surely needs no introduction (which is good because we reckon an introduction would only spoil it).

Whenever I see James Blunt i just think of when he was on Bake Off and Joe Sugg fainted #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/9Uj4lDQoUV — Dionne (@_Dionne97_) October 1, 2026

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted this time round.

1. The casual ‘oh dear’ — jen.l.morgan87 (@jenlmorgan87) October 2, 2026

2. His reaction to Richard declaring he's a Traitor killed me, so deadpan… "Well, that's an interesting angle…" — Small_Fortune (@abradleystocks) October 2, 2026

3. James Blunt is a legend — John Smith (@JohnSmithuh9y) October 2, 2026

4. One of the very best. https://t.co/rPw33g2c1T — Jonny Shurben (@Jonny_Shurben) October 2, 2026

5. That’s exactly how you’d expect a posh ex soldier to react ngl — Leila (@LeilaKtan) October 2, 2026

6. I liked Joe saying as he came round “What time have I left on my timer!” — Judith Wiltshire (@WiltshireJudith) October 2, 2026

7. It's not his fault theirs nothing you can do about it, it's a medical condition called vasovagal syncope a sudden drop in heart rate or blood pressure triggered by things like seeing blood or needles — Mark Ingham (@Mark_Ctid) October 2, 2026

8. "oh dear"

James Blunt is my absolute FAV!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4EZhPMIS7w — Julie (@LimitlessSnark) October 2, 2026

Source @_Dionne97_