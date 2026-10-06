Celebrity Great British Bake Off James Blunt traitors
James Blunt’s turn on Celebrity Traitors sent this old Bake Off clip wildly viral and it’s peak Blunt
There are lots of things we love about the return of Celebrity Traitors and – as anyone who has stumbled upon these pages before will surely already know – one of them is the great James Blunt.
So much so that Blunt’s turn on the all-conquering BBC1 show sent this old clip of him on the Great British Bake Off viral all over again.
And it surely needs no introduction (which is good because we reckon an introduction would only spoil it).
Whenever I see James Blunt i just think of when he was on Bake Off and Joe Sugg fainted #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/9Uj4lDQoUV
— Dionne (@_Dionne97_) October 1, 2026
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted this time round.
Source @_Dionne97_