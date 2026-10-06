Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News, in case you were wondering what to nominate for Least Surprising Development of the Week

US Fox News Karoline Leavitt

It’s been a year of real change for former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In May she gave birth to her second child, before returning to the lectern just eleven weeks later, full of enthusiasm for her busy schedule of gaslighting the press pack with tales of Trump’s successes and general greatness.

Karoline is closer in age to her new baby than to her husband — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 7, 2026

Less than a month later, after it became public that Trump had left almost all his staff on Air Force One after a credible attack threat, taking Pete Hegseth and Natalie Harp onto a decoy plane, Leavitt announced her intention to leave the White House at the end of August – to spend more time with her young family, and – presumably – her old husband.

They make her the decoy target for a mass terrorist attack ONE TIME and she quits her job smdh — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 13, 2026

On Monday, we learnt that the whole stay-at-home-Mom thing had lost its lustre, and Ms Leavitt would be returning to the public eye in a professional capacity – with Fox News.

Breaking News: Karoline Leavitt, President Trump’s former White House press secretary, is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor. https://t.co/9Ou65OSWkt — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2026

Eyebrows and questions were raised. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1. Karoline Leavitt has joined Fox as a contributor. She reportedly underwent a rigorous polygraph test and when she failed completely, she was hired pic.twitter.com/XV80CI8NaB — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 5, 2026

2. Fox News and this White House are essentially a circular human centipede. https://t.co/Vgkn7eYVpo — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 5, 2026

4. I guess Karoline Leavitt had enough of being a stay-at-home mom and taking care of her grandpa husband. https://t.co/Zv4jPX3feZ — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 5, 2026

5. We are way too desensitized to the revolving door between government and media in this country https://t.co/vY16bBxcCm — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 5, 2026

6. Looks like karoline spent enough time with her family already…. — Covie (@covie_93) October 5, 2026

7. BREAKING: Network that paid $780 million for lying hires a professional liar. https://t.co/ILnKO36lbW — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 5, 2026

8. Lmao that didn’t take long https://t.co/3rh8zCAIuk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 5, 2026

9. So much for stepping down to “spend more time with her children.” 🙄 No, KKKarolyin Leavitt was just looking for a bigger audience to spew her bullshit at. https://t.co/GAYXRcW2tg — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 5, 2026