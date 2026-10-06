US Fox News Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News, in case you were wondering what to nominate for Least Surprising Development of the Week

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2026

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It’s been a year of real change for former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In May she gave birth to her second child, before returning to the lectern just eleven weeks later, full of enthusiasm for her busy schedule of gaslighting the press pack with tales of Trump’s successes and general greatness.

Less than a month later, after it became public that Trump had left almost all his staff on Air Force One after a credible attack threat, taking Pete Hegseth and Natalie Harp onto a decoy plane, Leavitt announced her intention to leave the White House at the end of August – to spend more time with her young family, and – presumably – her old husband.

On Monday, we learnt that the whole stay-at-home-Mom thing had lost its lustre, and Ms Leavitt would be returning to the public eye in a professional capacity – with Fox News.

Eyebrows and questions were raised. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

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