Round Ups hobbies r/AskReddit

People are sharing ‘rich people’s hobbies’ that are actually not that expensive – 17 surprisingly affordable pastimes

Dominic Carter. Updated November 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

From the outside, it can often look as if rich people live on a different planet, what with their fancy clothes and expensive lifestyle.

When you dig a little deeper though, their way of life isn’t totally unachievable. In fact lots of their hobbies are surprisingly accessible. And we know this because u/HeatContent6418 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a rich people hobby which is actually not that expensive?’

If you’re looking for a new pastime, why not try these top answers…

1.

Spending time with their kids after school.’
-monstarjams

2.

Birdwatching. The birds have no idea how much your binoculars cost.
-MainlyPassingThru

3.

Yacht racing.

Hear me out. While the boats can be very expensive, I raced for 15 years before I had to pay for anything more than a life jacket and rain gear.

Racing sailors are always in need of crew, even those that don’t know much about it. At my yacht club, there is a bench where people can just show up at before a race, and someone will find a place for them. Bring a six pack with you, and you’ll likely be invited back.’
-ProbablyFullOfShit

4.

Cycling on a random Weds morning at like 11am. I swear these dudes must be loaded
-calmtigers

5.

Tennis. A racket and tennis balls are relatively cheap, and you can always find a free park to play at
-Plastic_Success_540

6.

Day drinking
-Professional-Top7427

7.

You can get opera tickets quite cheaply.
Not the best seats, obviously. Some places have discounts for students or under a certain age.

Dress fancy and enjoy some of the best singers for hours.’
-CokeAndChill

8.

Fishing can either cost a fortune or less than $50
-slayez06

9.

Tax avoidance.
-Empty_Bell_1942

Article Pages:1 2