People are sharing ‘rich people’s hobbies’ that are actually not that expensive – 17 surprisingly affordable pastimes

Round Ups hobbies r/AskReddit

From the outside, it can often look as if rich people live on a different planet, what with their fancy clothes and expensive lifestyle.

When you dig a little deeper though, their way of life isn’t totally unachievable. In fact lots of their hobbies are surprisingly accessible. And we know this because u/HeatContent6418 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a rich people hobby which is actually not that expensive?’

If you’re looking for a new pastime, why not try these top answers…

1. ‘Spending time with their kids after school.’

-monstarjams

2. ‘Birdwatching. The birds have no idea how much your binoculars cost.’

-MainlyPassingThru

3. ‘Yacht racing. Hear me out. While the boats can be very expensive, I raced for 15 years before I had to pay for anything more than a life jacket and rain gear. Racing sailors are always in need of crew, even those that don’t know much about it. At my yacht club, there is a bench where people can just show up at before a race, and someone will find a place for them. Bring a six pack with you, and you’ll likely be invited back.’

-ProbablyFullOfShit

4. ‘Cycling on a random Weds morning at like 11am. I swear these dudes must be loaded’

-calmtigers

5. ‘Tennis. A racket and tennis balls are relatively cheap, and you can always find a free park to play at’

-Plastic_Success_540

6. ‘Day drinking’

-Professional-Top7427

7. ‘You can get opera tickets quite cheaply.

Not the best seats, obviously. Some places have discounts for students or under a certain age. Dress fancy and enjoy some of the best singers for hours.’

-CokeAndChill

8. ‘Fishing can either cost a fortune or less than $50’

-slayez06