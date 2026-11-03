People are sharing ‘rich people’s hobbies’ that are actually not that expensive – 17 surprisingly affordable pastimes
From the outside, it can often look as if rich people live on a different planet, what with their fancy clothes and expensive lifestyle.
When you dig a little deeper though, their way of life isn’t totally unachievable. In fact lots of their hobbies are surprisingly accessible. And we know this because u/HeatContent6418 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a rich people hobby which is actually not that expensive?’
If you’re looking for a new pastime, why not try these top answers…