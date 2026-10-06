Kemi Badenoch was asked for the vaguest of details about her ‘Iron Dome’ and it was a schoolboy error for the ages

Politics Kemi Badenoch nick ferrari

To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari was putting the questions to Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch.

And it was only natural that the LBC man would want to ask Badenoch about the new air defence system they are proposing for the UK which a Conservative Party press release compared to Israel’s Iron Dome.

So how, Ferrari wondered, would it work? He wasn’t asking anything elaborate, just the very basics of the thing. And forget about Iron Dome, Badenoch’s answers weren’t even Rizla thin.

‘I’m not a defence expert’

‘You’re the leader of the party…’ @NickFerrariLBC pulls Tory leader Kemi Badenoch up on the details of their ‘Iron Dome’ proposal. https://t.co/lKrlVjPpqE — LBC (@LBC) October 6, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

Source

1. Absolute car crash interview. The whole Iron Dome policy is about securing front-page media headlines and projecting an image of “strength”. We’d be better off spending the money on a proper exit-entry control system based on real-time data to catch visa overstayers. Not a sexy… https://t.co/suXDJc0zub — Mike Jones (@technopopulist) October 6, 2026

2. Conservative party conference is going off the rails because they're attempting to build a leader cult around someone who only performs well in scripted settings with minimal scrutiny. https://t.co/Iq0QIe2wti — Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) October 6, 2026

3. Has to be one of the most clueless announcements everpic.twitter.com/bTCuHU4CMO — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 6, 2026

4. “Tell them we are building an iron dome to stop the small boats and all those bloody brown people. They’ll never ask for details, Kemi” https://t.co/cDDlCsDccM — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 6, 2026

5. I think we can all agree that the country is enough of a mess without ever voting her in as PM. — TCB (@___tcb___) October 6, 2026