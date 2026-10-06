Politics Kemi Badenoch nick ferrari

Kemi Badenoch was asked for the vaguest of details about her ‘Iron Dome’ and it was a schoolboy error for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari was putting the questions to Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch.

And it was only natural that the LBC man would want to ask Badenoch about the new air defence system they are proposing for the UK which a Conservative Party press release compared to Israel’s Iron Dome.

So how, Ferrari wondered, would it work? He wasn’t asking anything elaborate, just the very basics of the thing. And forget about Iron Dome, Badenoch’s answers weren’t even Rizla thin.

And these people surely said it best.

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