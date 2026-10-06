Watch Mark Francois hit peak question avoidance when Tom Swarbrick tried to pin him down on Tory childcare policy

Politics Mark Francois

Mark Francois is a curious creature. The Tories’ Shadow Defence Secretary has been such a figure of ridicule, over the years, that you’d think he’d have sailed off into the sunset to give lectures on the correct way to hang a Union Flag, or life in the Territorial Army. But no.

The former European Research Group Chair and rabid Brexiter is still at the heart of the Tory plans for Government, which is much like Liz Truss being at the heart of Spurs’ plans for winning the Champions League.

He granted an interview to Tom Swarbrick of LBC, who was keen to get to the bottom of the Conservative Party’s pledge to give free childcare to people earning £100,000 per year.

Here’s how that went.

"That’s the point I came on your programme to make." @TomSwarbrick1 can’t get a straight answer from Tory shadow defence minister Mark Francois. https://t.co/fOITdrlQHe — LBC (@LBC) October 5, 2026

A simple “I don’t know. Nobody knows. Kemi wrote it on the back of a fag packet.” would have saved a lot of time.

That noise you heard was a mass facepalm event.

1. That political giant of the Tory Party Mark Francois, making a fool of himself on @LBC as per usual. pic.twitter.com/2Wt6V6o4vP — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 5, 2026

2. Total train wreck interview. Not what the Tories need mid-conference. https://t.co/i0rVxrUNuK — Martin Kimber (@MrMKimber) October 5, 2026

3. I had forgot about Mark Francois

I have just had a reminder of what an absolute bellend he is https://t.co/aPwD7zum9E — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) October 5, 2026

4. I'd forgotten how f*cking stupid Mark Francois is. Even Tom Swarbrick couldn't help laughing at him. @lbc — Citizen K (@PrimeShade) October 5, 2026

5. Seriously can't believe this guy is still a thing! Thought he'd be washed up on GBeebies by now guess Penfold has got staying power! — Anti Growth Coalition (@AntiGrowthCoa) October 5, 2026

6. The Tories are rushing out half baked policies because they think that there's going to be a general election any day soon. 😂 Kemi Badenoch said that there were people claiming disability allowance for minor health issues, but could not say what the numbers were. Farcical. — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) October 5, 2026

7. Mark Francois comedy gold on @LBC with @TomSwarbrick1 An embarrassment to the @Conservatives — Carl Jones (@Carlthesaddler) October 5, 2026

8. Glad he cleared that up… https://t.co/sSGiuE2ufb — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) October 5, 2026

9. People ACTUALLY vote for this bloke… https://t.co/xGgtTmq0eU — Darren O'Beirne 🚀 (@DarrenOB) October 5, 2026

10. So answer the question, what will be the new limit or will you lose the limit altogether. That doesn't require more than 5 words shadow defense minister. Well if you haven't got a limit today, then it completely right for us to presume you will never have a limit? — David Knowles (@knowles204) October 5, 2026

11. If anybody falls for this bullshit again , they deserve what they get — Billybigballs (@Sulla7890) October 6, 2026

12. Gawd I didn’t even think Francois was is an MP these days! — Josephine (Josie) Tapper (@TapperJosephine) October 5, 2026

13. Frank Mancois. Ghost of Christmas past. — shatners (@shatners144143) October 5, 2026

14. We’re in a cost of living crisis and with essential public services in dire need of investment (health, social care, defence, education). And it’s only right those in greatest need qualify for welfare. …BUT the Tories want ‘the most wealthy’ to get free childcare! 👇 https://t.co/a6C0syvRAn — Richard Graham (@RichardJGraham) October 5, 2026

15. Surprised @TomSwarbrick1 didn’t pull up Francois on the fact the Tories decimated defence spending for 14 years — adzgreen72 (@adzgreen721) October 5, 2026

Anyway – here’s a reminder of the time he definitely should have looked up the meaning of perfidious before using it in public.

"If you now try to hold us in against our will, you will be facing Perfidious Albion on speed." Conservative Brexiteer Mark Francois says the UK "will become a Trojan horse within the EU" if Theresa May is given a Brexit extension. pic.twitter.com/KiulbKoBCP — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 9, 2019

Source LBC Image Screengrab