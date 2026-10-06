Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffiths’ humiliating end to his conference speech is the funniest Tory exit since Liz Truss

Politics Andrew griffiths conservatives

To the Conservative Party gathering in Birmingham – no, stick with us, please! – where it’s fair to say that shadow chancellor Andrew Griffiths didn’t exactly make a splash with his barely-anticipated conference speech.

But while the content of whatever the hell he had to say basically sank without trace …

We’re actually just a bit embarrassed for him at this stage… https://t.co/BKaVyGBBBF — Labour Press (@labourpress) October 5, 2026

… it was nothing compared to the humiliating end – if you can call it an end – which was the funniest Tory exit since Liz Truss got lost leaving there own campaign launch.

Run VT!

Who was less sure whether he’d finished, the Shadow Chancellor or the audience? https://t.co/RnqEbbrf03 — Labour Press (@labourpress) October 5, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. I defy you not to cringe at Griffith. 😂 https://t.co/IipBygPNY4 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 5, 2026

2. Kemi’s electrifying Tory conference resembling a funeral #CPC26 https://t.co/BLjtrpoOsw — not Bin to Clacton for a while (@ShadowyPM) October 5, 2026

4. If you listen closely, you can hear his footsteps… always the sign of a successful conference speech 🤷‍♀️🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/Pv2EoOMm4V — JPC (@jpxan71) October 5, 2026