Politics Andrew griffiths conservatives

Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffiths’ humiliating end to his conference speech is the funniest Tory exit since Liz Truss

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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To the Conservative Party gathering in Birmingham – no, stick with us, please! – where it’s fair to say that shadow chancellor Andrew Griffiths didn’t exactly make a splash with his barely-anticipated conference speech.

But while the content of whatever the hell he had to say basically sank without trace …

… it was nothing compared to the humiliating end – if you can call it an end – which was the funniest Tory exit since Liz Truss got lost leaving there own campaign launch.

Run VT!

And these people surely said it best.

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