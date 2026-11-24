News donald trump jensen huang Jesse watters

Jesse Watters is so close to getting it.

The Fox News anchor has screamed his way into one of the most prominent positions on Donald Trump’s favorite TV channel and he’ll say just about anything to stay on the air.

Usually that involves insulting the libs and praising his dear leader. In this case, he might’ve missed his mark.

Watters was delivering a straight to camera monologue when he started breaking down all of the issues a newly flipped government would use to attack the sitting (duck) President.

The list of issues just kept going. And going.

Watters: They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet. And they are going to say Jensen donated to the ballroom. They are going to say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. https://t.co/G6Cc68P6kN — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2026

When he was finally done, everyone on Twitter had basically the same reaction.

1. We are saying all of it.

Because it’s all true. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 24, 2026

2. Ummmm…. Yes, no lie detected. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 24, 2026

3. My god, these rare, beautiful moments in which we get to see the final pieces of Watters’ soul depart his body https://t.co/oOm1kWLzcZ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 24, 2026

4. Why would they say that exactly https://t.co/8gMO6N7NmF — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 24, 2026

5. We have been saying it already. https://t.co/OAYjqdCtAo — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 24, 2026

6. Yes, that is correct. That is what we will say. https://t.co/Ql6ZvbqCAq — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) November 24, 2026

7. Narrator: And they will be right. https://t.co/TAWJftpROj — Gary Marcus (@GaryMarcus) November 24, 2026