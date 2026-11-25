US donald trump

There are some questions it’s wiser to keep to yourself. “Does my bum look big in this?”, for example, or “How was my karaoke performance?”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys in a Thanksgiving tradition dating back to George Bush in 1989, although previous presidents had occasionally done the same on an informal basis.

President Trump pardoned two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday, continuing one of the White House’s most anticipated holiday traditions. “Freedom, as of this moment, you have a complete and total pardon,” Trump told one of the turkeys. The president said the other turkey, Feathers, had run off into the bushes but would still be pardoned. https://t.co/r0TXYEEP1m — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2026

It being Trump, he spent a lot of the time boasting about imaginary accomplishments, raving about how amazing his ballroom will be, and he also made the fatal mistake of asking this –

Trump: "I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me." https://t.co/FyIsn5Fg3K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026

The internet was only too happy to oblige – and we’re only too happy to share the hilariously savage responses.

2. We pretended you were on the ballot. https://t.co/0SnOun5TPC — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) November 24, 2026

4. Trump: “I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me.” (You lost BIGLY because you’re a corrupt, Putin-loving wannabe dictator whose policies have made life more expensive for millions of Americans. Any other questions?) pic.twitter.com/s5shnhrIs1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2026

5. Turns out putting your name on everything doesn't make people like you. Sometimes it just helps them identify the problem. https://t.co/gBi8WWNWZC — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 24, 2026

6. I volunteer to tell him 🙋🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/FS0rMYVhvi — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassamin) November 24, 2026

7. Only 788 days left of this, guys. At least, we're in the triple digits. https://t.co/Jv0SnHlzyS — 🇺🇸🌊Rebecca🌊🇺🇸 🌻⚜ (@ChewbeccaUSA) November 24, 2026

8. Trump: "I don't know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me." https://t.co/XSQNvvYKQ8 pic.twitter.com/mmmpqz1F3S — Bad Wolf 🤓 (@MyTardis_) November 24, 2026