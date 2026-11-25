Weird World JD Vance Pope Francis
Pope Francis’s private diaries claim that he ‘saw the Devil’ three times, and the internet had theories – 21 top takes
The late Pope Francis was the first pope to come from the Americas, and was widely seen as progressive – well, about as progressive as a Roman Catholic pontiff can be.
We’re not suggesting he headed up the Vatican Pride parade in rainbow face-paint, or anything, but he permitted blessings for same-sex couples, declared environmental protection a moral issue, and criticised capitalism.
He died of a stroke on April 21 2025, at the age of 88, just one day after a visit from Catholic convert JD Vance.
If we were on 1600s, they would’ve accused him of witchcraft and burned him in public. I think we should bring that back
— Shiro 🐺 K/DA FIRESTARTER (@MissPinkElfReal) April 21, 2025
His private diaries have now been published, which seems like a new fear unlocked for the famous.
‘The Private Diary of Pope Francis’ will be published Tuesday 24 November 2026 in five languages across 94 countries.🤍 https://t.co/UHuyhRlG31
— Veritas Nostra (@VeritasLucia) November 23, 2026
They reveal that Francis suffered a crisis of faith lasting two years, and that, during that time, he saw the Devil three times, as well as the entrance to Hell.
#BREAKING: Private writings reveal late Pope Francis believed he saw the devil three times and glimpsed the entrance to Hell.
— Insider (World News) (@InsiderWN) November 24, 2026
We were surprised to learn that the Pope had visited Hyde Park Corner on a wet Friday evening in the run-up to Christmas, but as for the Devil – people had theories, and they had a definite theme.