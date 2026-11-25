Weird World JD Vance Pope Francis

The late Pope Francis was the first pope to come from the Americas, and was widely seen as progressive – well, about as progressive as a Roman Catholic pontiff can be.

We’re not suggesting he headed up the Vatican Pride parade in rainbow face-paint, or anything, but he permitted blessings for same-sex couples, declared environmental protection a moral issue, and criticised capitalism.

He died of a stroke on April 21 2025, at the age of 88, just one day after a visit from Catholic convert JD Vance.

If we were on 1600s, they would’ve accused him of witchcraft and burned him in public. I think we should bring that back — Shiro 🐺 K/DA FIRESTARTER (@MissPinkElfReal) April 21, 2025

His private diaries have now been published, which seems like a new fear unlocked for the famous.

‘The Private Diary of Pope Francis’ will be published Tuesday 24 November 2026 in five languages across 94 countries.🤍 https://t.co/UHuyhRlG31 — Veritas Nostra (@VeritasLucia) November 23, 2026

They reveal that Francis suffered a crisis of faith lasting two years, and that, during that time, he saw the Devil three times, as well as the entrance to Hell.

#BREAKING: Private writings reveal late Pope Francis believed he saw the devil three times and glimpsed the entrance to Hell. — Insider (World News) (@InsiderWN) November 24, 2026

We were surprised to learn that the Pope had visited Hyde Park Corner on a wet Friday evening in the run-up to Christmas, but as for the Devil – people had theories, and they had a definite theme.

2. If any of you ever release my private spiritual journals in 94 countries and five languages I will haunt you from beyond the grave btw — Fr. Paul (@BackwardsFeet) November 24, 2026

4. Maybe my Catholicism is too medieval because “pope sees devil” seems like a “fork found in kitchen” situation — Dr. Alex Zawacki (@achillghost) November 24, 2026

5. And that's why after he passed, the Vatican then turned to someone who they knew who could handle thoughts of such unimaginable dread: a White Sox fan https://t.co/QNQfLEvyIo — Velodus 🦃 (@velodus) November 24, 2026

6. Never forget that Pope Francis was dead less than 12 hours after this meeting. Such a coincidence.🙄 pic.twitter.com/OGWLhlzvmb — Jürgen .. 🌎❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) November 24, 2026

8. Virgin head of the Jesuits: the devil is just a symbol for the worst of us chad jesuit pope: yeah that asshole follows me around what of it — Mike, Centering Prayer Strongman (@Ring__The_Bell) November 24, 2026