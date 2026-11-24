Jensen Huang got a standing ovation upon his return to the NVIDIA office and of all the funny responses, this one certainly said it best
In the latest episode of “Billionaires: Nothing Matters,” Jensen Huang got a makeover.
Last week, he was the disgraced former CEO of NVIDIA who had an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy. This week, he is the current CEO of NVIDIA returning to the office to a heroes’ welcome.
Huang was reinstated at the top of the leading AI company in the world after NVIDIA’s board decided which bed he slept in (and who he shared it with) didn’t matter after all. Fill your boots, people!
Not surprisingly, Donald Trump had something to do with all of this.
The US President was last seen unapologetically bragging about it all on Truth Social after reports emerged that he had personally urged the board to reinstate Huang.
Surely NVIDIA employees would feel conflicted about such an about face, right?
Apparently not.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang returns to the company’s headquarters and receives a warm welcome from employees. https://t.co/mMQtGegExw
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2026
And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …
… We reckon these people nailed it best.
And then @scarylawyerguy summed it all up perfectly:
Source: Twitter @FearedBuck