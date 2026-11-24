News jensen huang nvidia

In the latest episode of “Billionaires: Nothing Matters,” Jensen Huang got a makeover.

Last week, he was the disgraced former CEO of NVIDIA who had an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy. This week, he is the current CEO of NVIDIA returning to the office to a heroes’ welcome.

Huang was reinstated at the top of the leading AI company in the world after NVIDIA’s board decided which bed he slept in (and who he shared it with) didn’t matter after all. Fill your boots, people!

Not surprisingly, Donald Trump had something to do with all of this.

The US President was last seen unapologetically bragging about it all on Truth Social after reports emerged that he had personally urged the board to reinstate Huang.

Surely NVIDIA employees would feel conflicted about such an about face, right?

Apparently not.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang returns to the company’s headquarters and receives a warm welcome from employees. https://t.co/mMQtGegExw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2026

And while it prompted no end of A++ responses …

1. First guy to cheat on his wife with 2 of his co workers and get a standing ovation LMAOOO😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ZFGfd7fQLR — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’🦉 (@OvOBrezzzy) November 23, 2026

2. It’s every cheating man’s dream to get a standing ovation for apologizing https://t.co/hQ2zJBiJsj — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 23, 2026

3. This is why I still believe all men cheat or will eventually cheat. Dudes getting a standing ovation for sleeping around and nearly ruining a trillion dollar company LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ayKuk9PUcD — Macaiyla (@macaiyla) November 24, 2026

4. How it feels to show back up to the bar after your friends ubered you home for being too drunk https://t.co/R7rPEoAw2u — Stunna (@incognitoStunna) November 23, 2026

5. “Yeah you cheated on your wife three times and put the entire country’s tech industry at risk for fornicating with a Chinese spy but WE LOVE YOU JENSEN!!” https://t.co/mCWgif2vSh — Jojo 🖤 (@josiah_awkward) November 23, 2026

7. I’ve watched enough true crime shows to know how this is gonna end. — TyrantRidah (@MissHangman) November 23, 2026

… We reckon these people nailed it best.

You know who’s angry right now? The Coldplay concert guy — Jermal Chandler (@JermalChandler) November 24, 2026

imagine being that coldplay ceo reading all the comments on here about how it's ok if you're actually a good enough ceo — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 24, 2026

And then @scarylawyerguy summed it all up perfectly:

Remember this guy? Random CEO busted at a Coldplay concert w/his mistress. Fired within 48 hours and never heard from again. Somehow that simple rule doesn't apply if you're buddies w/Trump and donate money to him. pic.twitter.com/ez1jx2FdIR — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 23, 2026

Source: Twitter @FearedBuck