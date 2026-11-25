The CIA and the FBI were both hacked, if you were wondering how the Golden Age of the US is going – 24 facepalms visible from space
If you were wondering how the US is doing on the security front, you could simply look at the fact that the president forced Nvidia to reinstate its CEO, who had stepped down after having an affair with a woman believed to have been spying for China.
Trump on what changed from last week with the board of Nvidia: "I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them." https://t.co/wSHCDPMrrc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026
Did he carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations? No.
But, did he put extra conditions on that CEO to prevent him selling banned technology to a foreign power because one of his many girlfriends asked him to? Also no.
Todd Blanche when asked about an investigation into Nvidia he confirmed was underway two weeks ago:
I don’t know what you’re talking about. https://t.co/tjMyhhNwtS
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 24, 2026
However, you don’t even have to go into the Chinese spy story to discover the state of security in the US, because this happened.
Fox News: "Breaking right now — reports of a cybersecurity breach at the CIA" https://t.co/XcJ4EksgsF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026
Oh, and – just to put the tin hat on it – the FBI was hacked the same day.
BREAKING: The CIA is the latest federal agency hit by a cyber breach, with two sources confirming to Fox News that unclassified information was exposed on a network used for intelligence analysis.
An FBI source says the intrusion occurred the same day the bureau suffered a separate cyberattack last week.
Fox News: "Breaking right now — reports of a cybersecurity breach at the CIA" https://t.co/XcJ4EksgsF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026
The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered the breach, according to The New York Times.
Sources tell Fox News the CIA cyber breach happened the exact same day the FBI was hacked last week.https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2026
We’re just waiting to find out how it’s Joe Biden’s fault.
The bad news is that the CIA is in possession of some of the most sensitive information on the planet. The good news is, the hackers probably already read it all on a visit to the toilet at Mar-a-Lago. If Netflix doesn’t snap up the rights to this, they’re missing a trick.
Tweeters reacted accordingly.