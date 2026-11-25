US hacking technology

If you were wondering how the US is doing on the security front, you could simply look at the fact that the president forced Nvidia to reinstate its CEO, who had stepped down after having an affair with a woman believed to have been spying for China.

Trump on what changed from last week with the board of Nvidia: "I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them." https://t.co/wSHCDPMrrc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

Did he carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations? No. But, did he put extra conditions on that CEO to prevent him selling banned technology to a foreign power because one of his many girlfriends asked him to? Also no.

Todd Blanche when asked about an investigation into Nvidia he confirmed was underway two weeks ago: I don’t know what you’re talking about. https://t.co/tjMyhhNwtS — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 24, 2026

However, you don’t even have to go into the Chinese spy story to discover the state of security in the US, because this happened.

Fox News: "Breaking right now — reports of a cybersecurity breach at the CIA" https://t.co/XcJ4EksgsF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026

Oh, and – just to put the tin hat on it – the FBI was hacked the same day.

BREAKING: The CIA is the latest federal agency hit by a cyber breach, with two sources confirming to Fox News that unclassified information was exposed on a network used for intelligence analysis. An FBI source says the intrusion occurred the same day the bureau suffered a separate cyberattack last week. Fox News: "Breaking right now — reports of a cybersecurity breach at the CIA" https://t.co/XcJ4EksgsF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026 The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered the breach, according to The New York Times. Sources tell Fox News the CIA cyber breach happened the exact same day the FBI was hacked last week.https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2026

We’re just waiting to find out how it’s Joe Biden’s fault.

The bad news is that the CIA is in possession of some of the most sensitive information on the planet. The good news is, the hackers probably already read it all on a visit to the toilet at Mar-a-Lago. If Netflix doesn’t snap up the rights to this, they’re missing a trick.

Tweeters reacted accordingly.

2. I wonder how much stuff they were holding back right before the midterms https://t.co/jP7NoMkgkY — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 24, 2026

3. Thank goodness the grown-ups are in charge. Nothing to see here. Please move along. https://t.co/2OELSKTIiS — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 24, 2026

5. Now Trump’s CIA has reportedly suffered a breach. Can we just get a new President already? pic.twitter.com/VcQr7NM5e8 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 24, 2026

6. FBI, FAA, USDA and now CIA! Everything is fine. https://t.co/0wf7fROaYL — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 24, 2026

8. There's a silver lining, however. Trump and his cronies are making billions off it. https://t.co/ZTrGK54nrE — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 24, 2026

9. Don’t worry everyone. The CIA getting hacked and Chicago O’Hare going on its second ground stop in two weeks are just normal freedom loving superpower things. Oh? Did you say the government is also detonating toxic chemicals over pristine farmland? Well that’s weird. — Oakenblunts (@Oakenblunt) November 24, 2026

10. Why do America's enemies bother hacking anymore when Trump will just give them whatever they want if they donate to his ballroom? https://t.co/dJQ2kUapIv — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 24, 2026

11. Don’t worry, Trump has sold all of our secrets already. https://t.co/HYA6qimSBy — James R Us (@Jamesrus42) November 24, 2026