US canada donald trump mark carney
A Canadian comic had the very best response after an American newspaper said he was hired by Mark Carney to roast Donald Trump
You will probably already have seen the brilliant footage of a Canadian Donald Trump impersonator who had Mark Carney in stitches at the country’s Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner.
Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him.
“He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026
We mention it again because various US media outlets – including this one – suggested Trump impersonator Mark Critch had been hired by Canadian premier Mark Carney himself.
And Mark Critch’s response had the internet roaring with approval all over again.
Dear @nypost I was not hired by anyone. Please learn from the Canadian Press Gallery how to write a story. By asking questions. Please correct? And in Canada we say ‘sorry’, eh?
— Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 24, 2026
Boom.
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for that, which made the whole thing even better.
Last word to the man himself (no, not you Trump).
The "Trump Impersonator" that is going viral is actually an incredible Canadian Comedian/Actor/Author. Here is @markcritch the day before he went to Ottawa
— Jay Brody (@theJaybrody) November 24, 2026
Source @markcritch