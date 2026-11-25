US canada donald trump mark carney

You will probably already have seen the brilliant footage of a Canadian Donald Trump impersonator who had Mark Carney in stitches at the country’s Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner.

Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him. “He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026

We mention it again because various US media outlets – including this one – suggested Trump impersonator Mark Critch had been hired by Canadian premier Mark Carney himself.

And Mark Critch’s response had the internet roaring with approval all over again.

Dear @nypost I was not hired by anyone. Please learn from the Canadian Press Gallery how to write a story. By asking questions. Please correct? And in Canada we say ‘sorry’, eh? — Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 24, 2026

Boom.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for that, which made the whole thing even better.

1. It’s because their president is a reality TV host, so they think ours is too. — Antification ²²² (@Antification) November 24, 2026

2. This is how you deal with this nonsense. https://t.co/LNqNxeq7YU — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) November 24, 2026

3. They also need to apologize for calling you a "Trump impersonator", instead of the Canadian comedy LEGEND that you are. 😉 — 🇨🇦 The Infamous Fred 🇨🇦 (@King_FredII) November 24, 2026

4. The American media are really ignorant about Canadian politics. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) November 24, 2026

5. His impersonation of Trump was awesome. Well done Mark Critch. https://t.co/Bg9mS3GdKH — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) November 24, 2026

6. "Please learn from the Canadian Press Gallery how to write a story. By asking questions" pic.twitter.com/aIYPjskpru — Chad (@Mithrandir2000_) November 24, 2026

7. Mark, this was the best response to the @nypost.

I hope they say 'Sorry' & tell the truth. A girl can hope.

Thank You for always making Canadians smile & giggle. 🥰 — LoriC 🇨🇦 (@LLoriCC) November 24, 2026

8. "Learn from The Canadian Press Gallery" 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qMFJt8KfXd — The Elevate Report (@elevatereport) November 24, 2026

9. Good for you, Mark! It was great, and went viral in the US! — Lindsay’s Mum – #EndFemicideEverywhere (@christmasali) November 24, 2026

Last word to the man himself (no, not you Trump).

The "Trump Impersonator" that is going viral is actually an incredible Canadian Comedian/Actor/Author. Here is @markcritch the day before he went to Ottawa — Jay Brody (@theJaybrody) November 24, 2026

Source @markcritch