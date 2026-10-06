Someone mocked people who get their laptops out at the airport and the fury it prompted among these very busy travellers was simply brilliant

Twitter airports work

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that that started with a funny observation and ended in an escalating ball of eye-bulging fury.

And it doesn’t get much better than that.

So here is @feelingsplain with their totally on-point observation about people who get their laptops out at the airport. Specifically, the airport bar.

Got your laptop out at the airport bar have you? Sending a little email or two eh? I bet you must be very important back home. Colour me impressed buddy — marc (@feelingsplain) October 4, 2026

And while it made lots of people smile, nod in agreement (and usually both) …

@feelingsplain one email at the airport bar and suddenly he’s running the company from gate B12 😭 — Angelika (@Angelika0034) October 5, 2026

@feelingsplain and the guys who must get their laptops out within 5 seconds of finding their seats just to put them away for takeoff lol — Ander (@iamAnder_) October 5, 2026

@feelingsplain Performative laptoping — Tommy Sullivan (@tommysully6) October 5, 2026

… it prompted no end of fury from some very busy people with some very important jobs.

And they are totally off the wall and very, very funny.

1. Huh? What the hell would you be doing at the airport if not working? It's literal wasted hours. Tweet screams lazy and poor mindset. — VikingXBT (@VikingXBT) October 5, 2026

2. It's funny to think you could have your laptop out at the airport one day and, unbeknownst, there's some random pleb seething at you and writing a tweet about it — Corlitoz (@cmpcdale) October 5, 2026

3. Very strange tweet. A lot of people are busy — Jez (@gunnerjez89) October 5, 2026

4. Wow. Like maybe I was doing actual work so that I have more time for what I want to do later and not trying to impress some dude who thinks he is an influencer of sorts. — Herb zimmerman (@Herbzimmerman2) October 5, 2026

5. No one does that to look significant. Tweet says more about you than the people with their laptops out. — ophello (@ophello) October 5, 2026

6. Got your pronouns on your profile have you? Sending a little virtue signal? I bet you must feel very important. Colour me impressed cucky — Gonzo Eyes (@GonzoEyes) October 5, 2026