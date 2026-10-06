Someone mocked people who get their laptops out at the airport and the fury it prompted among these very busy travellers was simply brilliant
Here’s a rather fabulous thing that that started with a funny observation and ended in an escalating ball of eye-bulging fury.
And it doesn’t get much better than that.
So here is @feelingsplain with their totally on-point observation about people who get their laptops out at the airport. Specifically, the airport bar.
Got your laptop out at the airport bar have you? Sending a little email or two eh? I bet you must be very important back home. Colour me impressed buddy
— marc (@feelingsplain) October 4, 2026
And while it made lots of people smile, nod in agreement (and usually both) …
@feelingsplain one email at the airport bar and suddenly he’s running the company from gate B12 😭
— Angelika (@Angelika0034) October 5, 2026
@feelingsplain and the guys who must get their laptops out within 5 seconds of finding their seats just to put them away for takeoff lol
— Ander (@iamAnder_) October 5, 2026
@feelingsplain Performative laptoping
— Tommy Sullivan (@tommysully6) October 5, 2026
… it prompted no end of fury from some very busy people with some very important jobs.
And they are totally off the wall and very, very funny.