Twitter airports work

Someone mocked people who get their laptops out at the airport and the fury it prompted among these very busy travellers was simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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Here’s a rather fabulous thing that that started with a funny observation and ended in an escalating ball of eye-bulging fury.

And it doesn’t get much better than that.

So here is @feelingsplain with their totally on-point observation about people who get their laptops out at the airport. Specifically, the airport bar.

And while it made lots of people smile, nod in agreement (and usually both) …

… it prompted no end of fury from some very busy people with some very important jobs.

And they are totally off the wall and very, very funny.

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