This belter of a disappearing trick on Britain’s Got Talent just went viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Entertainment bgt magic tv

To Britain’s Got Talent now – no, not a phrase we thought we’d be using either – and this particular magic trick which has just been doing the rounds on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

We’re not sure ‘magic trick’ quite does it justice because it’s so good Amanda Holden was moved so much that her face almost displayed discernible emotion. Now that would be a magic trick.

On Britain’s Got Talent, an illusionist sat on stage while a sheet was pulled over a chair, making him instantly disappear and reappear in a different spot. When asked how he did it, he offered to make an exception and explain. He put on a reflective white jumpsuit and turned on UV lights to show the audience the secret escape route on the back of the chair. Then came the real twist. Even with the white suit glowing, the lights fully up, and everyone watching every move, he stepped back into the chair, dropped the sheet, and vanished into thin air again in a split second! — Gbhoy (@GbhoyDownUnder) October 5, 2026

It’s an illusionist called Enzo Weyne, just in case you were wondering, who appeared on the 16th series of the talent show back in 2023.

And it’s as jaw-dropping now as it was then if these people’s comments are anything to go by.

1. Hard to beat a REALLY good magician. https://t.co/LGNW5ZqboE — Mikey V. (@beardowncuz) October 5, 2026

2. He showed the exit. Then he did not use it. — Gbhoy (@GbhoyDownUnder) October 5, 2026

3. Because making something disappear isn't enough you have to bring it back That's why every magic trick has a third act The hardest part… https://t.co/hIxF7Mm6Vg — Karthick Krishna (@karthickkrishna) October 5, 2026

4. If you’ve seen the Prestige you’ll know he has a Tesla machine to duplicate himself and he has to kill the original every day after the performance to keep it going. — 🅵🅴🆅🅴🆁9⃣0⃣5⃣ (@Fever905) October 5, 2026