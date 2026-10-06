Entertainment bgt magic tv

This belter of a disappearing trick on Britain’s Got Talent just went viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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To Britain’s Got Talent now – no, not a phrase we thought we’d be using either – and this particular magic trick which has just been doing the rounds on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

We’re not sure ‘magic trick’ quite does it justice because it’s so good Amanda Holden was moved so much that her face almost displayed discernible emotion. Now that would be a magic trick.

It’s an illusionist called Enzo Weyne, just in case you were wondering, who appeared on the 16th series of the talent show back in 2023.

And it’s as jaw-dropping now as it was then if these people’s comments are anything to go by.

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