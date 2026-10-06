‘What’s something everyone agrees is terrible but we all do anyway?’ – 17 bad habits nobody can kick

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it comes to healthy habits, we all know we should eat our five a day and get eight hours of sleep. This is great in theory, but it’s often harder in practice.

That’s because our dumb monkey brains like to do things that are bad for us. To find out the worst habits that appear to be universal, u/NewResearch1337 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something everyone silently agrees is terrible, but we somehow keep doing anyway?’

How many of these top answers are you guilty of?

1.

‘Going to bed late because you wanted some time to yourself, then spending the next day miserable because you went to bed late, then doing the exact same thing that night because you still want some time to yourself.’

-UnusualUnit5268

2.

‘meetings that could’ve been an email. every single person on the call knows it, including whoever scheduled it. we all sit there with cameras off, nodding and secretly doing our actual work’

-adgames_xxx

3.

‘Not being able to go 5 minutes (or maybe seconds) without looking at your phone.’

-LucyVialli

4.

‘Daylight savings time change. ‘Pick one and stop the 2x year madness’

-RobbinAustin

5.

‘Not having universal healthcare in the US’

-netphemera

6.

‘The two party voting system, paying our taxes, knowing that corporations are the real groups that are screwing us over but sitting by and continuing to let it happen’

-Clinkclank5427

7.

‘Capitalism’

-SevEdg

8.

‘Voting conservative. It’s a modern mental disease.’

-BeefPoet

9.