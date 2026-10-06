What’s the quickest way to make a bad first impression? – 17 mannerisms that will make people hate you instantly

Round Ups r/AskReddit

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so it’s a good idea to make it a positive one.

If smiling and being attentive doesn’t come naturally to you in the moment, the least you can do is avoid some common blunders. Luckily u/Aromatic-Ad3000 has highlighted the biggest mistakes by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the quickest way someone can ruin a first impression?’

Stay in people’s good books by making note of these top replies…

1. ‘Bad Hygiene’

-Goofinburps

2. ‘MAGA hat’

-SchroomerME

3. ‘”I’m a good guy once you get to know me”. I’ve heard three guys say that and all three were douche bags.’

-FlashGordon07

4. ‘Bad handshake. Met some dude who was wealthy I said hey we shook hands but his handshake was weak and limp and disinterested like i was dirt on his shoe i was like lol fuck this guy’

-Live_Cockroach8931

5. ‘Brag about never wiping their ass.’

-Acrobatic-Attention9

6. ‘Start talking. And talking. And talking.’

-Flat-Tiger-8794

7. ‘Being rude to the waiter. Says everything about you in 5 sec.’

-DazzlingAd2572

8. ‘Wearing a T shirt that says something sarcastic/snarky’

-TheGreenPimple