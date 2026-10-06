What’s the quickest way to make a bad first impression? – 17 mannerisms that will make people hate you instantly
You only get one chance to make a first impression, so it’s a good idea to make it a positive one.
If smiling and being attentive doesn’t come naturally to you in the moment, the least you can do is avoid some common blunders. Luckily u/Aromatic-Ad3000 has highlighted the biggest mistakes by putting this question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the quickest way someone can ruin a first impression?’
Stay in people’s good books by making note of these top replies…