Round Ups r/AskReddit

What’s the quickest way to make a bad first impression? – 17 mannerisms that will make people hate you instantly

Dominic Carter. Updated October 6th, 2026

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You only get one chance to make a first impression, so it’s a good idea to make it a positive one.

If smiling and being attentive doesn’t come naturally to you in the moment, the least you can do is avoid some common blunders. Luckily u/Aromatic-Ad3000 has highlighted the biggest mistakes by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the quickest way someone can ruin a first impression?’

Stay in people’s good books by making note of these top replies…

1.

‘Bad Hygiene’
-Goofinburps

2.

‘MAGA hat’
-SchroomerME

3.

‘”I’m a good guy once you get to know me”. I’ve heard three guys say that and all three were douche bags.’
-FlashGordon07

4.

‘Bad handshake. Met some dude who was wealthy I said hey we shook hands but his handshake was weak and limp and disinterested like i was dirt on his shoe i was like lol fuck this guy’
-Live_Cockroach8931

5.

‘Brag about never wiping their ass.’
-Acrobatic-Attention9

6.

‘Start talking. And talking. And talking.’
-Flat-Tiger-8794

7.

‘Being rude to the waiter. Says everything about you in 5 sec.’
-DazzlingAd2572

8.

‘Wearing a T shirt that says something sarcastic/snarky’
-TheGreenPimple

9.

‘Being overly familiar or over-sharing.’
-DizzyDinosaurs

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