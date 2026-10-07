US JD Vance Parenthood

A Maga bigged up JD Vance for ‘humanising fatherhood’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2026

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Like us you probably haven’t come across Anna Lulis before but she’s an American pro-life activist who’s a big fan of JD Vance, it turns out.

We don’t know if she’s a Maga but you’d imagine it’s an odds on bet, not least after she posted this about the vice president, by all accounts in awe of his ability to ‘humanise fatherhood’.

Come again?

Incredible scenes, JD! And these people surely said it best.

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Source @annamlulis