A Maga bigged up JD Vance for ‘humanising fatherhood’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US JD Vance Parenthood

Like us you probably haven’t come across Anna Lulis before but she’s an American pro-life activist who’s a big fan of JD Vance, it turns out.

We don’t know if she’s a Maga but you’d imagine it’s an odds on bet, not least after she posted this about the vice president, by all accounts in awe of his ability to ‘humanise fatherhood’.

Come again?

Incredible. Vance arrives in Alaska carrying his newborn baby. He is single-handedly humanizing fatherhood. Kids aren’t burdens, they’re the future. https://t.co/X1oxdopv7r — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 6, 2026

Incredible scenes, JD! And these people surely said it best.

1. *Father holds his child* MAGA: INCREDIBLE! https://t.co/jGeD9KkXss — That Gay Guy 💬 (@gayguycandleco) October 6, 2026

2. I've never once seen a father hold his child. This is so inspirational — Brendan Hanley (@BrendanHanley) October 6, 2026

3. "single-handedly humanizing fatherhood" is actually insane u pushing dickriding to new heights https://t.co/ggfuV6WAnY — Corn ✧⍣ (@cornski) October 6, 2026

4. It’s “incredible” that he’s holding his baby? This is all Republicans have going into the midterms😭😭😭 https://t.co/RrYig0JGhf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 6, 2026

5. Yeah, because he needed to shift optics as Usha almost bit the tarmac yesterday trying to get there! pic.twitter.com/CKmyz8T2en — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 6, 2026

6. What the fuck does "humanizing fatherhood" mean https://t.co/k3zYOfVv15 — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) October 7, 2026

7. The bar for men is underground if a guy holding his child is "single-handedly humanizing fatherhood" https://t.co/Bc9ZqoiMc4 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 6, 2026

8. "humanizing fatherhood" is psychotic and he is bringing his baby to work instead of spending time with the baby, which is not fatherhood at all https://t.co/1b6hkGy6k8 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 6, 2026

9. What an utterly ridiculous post. — Larkin Greaves (@LarkinGreaves) October 6, 2026

10. thank goodness. fatherhood was inhumane up until now. https://t.co/cSqEThcwEg — Finchinator (@Finchinator2) October 6, 2026

11. Wow. JD Vance is holding his baby. It takes your breath away. The way the baby is in his arms like that. And he’s holding it. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it. https://t.co/z34aIf8Bs2 — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 6, 2026

Source @annamlulis