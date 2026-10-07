A Maga bigged up JD Vance for ‘humanising fatherhood’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one
Like us you probably haven’t come across Anna Lulis before but she’s an American pro-life activist who’s a big fan of JD Vance, it turns out.
We don’t know if she’s a Maga but you’d imagine it’s an odds on bet, not least after she posted this about the vice president, by all accounts in awe of his ability to ‘humanise fatherhood’.
Come again?
Incredible. Vance arrives in Alaska carrying his newborn baby.
He is single-handedly humanizing fatherhood.
Kids aren’t burdens, they’re the future. https://t.co/X1oxdopv7r
— Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 6, 2026
Incredible scenes, JD! And these people surely said it best.
Source @annamlulis