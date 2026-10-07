Donald Trump said soaring diesel prices was nothing to do with his Iran war and was fact checked ’til he farted

US donald trump Iran oil

As anyone who has filled their car up recently – especially if you have the misfortune of owning a diesel – it’s never been more expensive.

And while the whole world points the finger of blame at Donald Trump, the American president was doing his desperate best to lay the blame at the door of Ukraine.

And here he is trying – and failing – to say pretty much the same thing out loud.

Trump: "But the word ‘refineries,’ where’s Russia’s uhhhh rouesing a lot of refineries because of Ukraine. That has to do with a lot of the uh diesel that you’re see. Where ours is being. Think of it." https://t.co/OITb7ypcO2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026

Well, yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is a thunderously emphatic no.

And these people surely said it best.

1. This is horseshit. Trump's war in Iran spiked the price of fuel. Just look at the data. https://t.co/wZWej13rDJ pic.twitter.com/5dE6gxGlfa — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 5, 2026

2. This proves only two things. The Ukrainian campaign against Russian refineries is causing serious damage. Putin has asked Trump to help him out and the US president obliged. https://t.co/BFdpTZfNKo — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) October 5, 2026

3. Ukraine is amazing! Responsible for the depletion of US stockpiles of weapons that were never sent to Ukraine and for the price of diesel that was stable throughout months Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, and only spiked when Trump attack attacked Iran. https://t.co/0r5bKFiULb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 5, 2026

5. Just 13 ship crossings were recorded through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, versus roughly 130 a day before the war. That’s a 90% drop in recorded traffic. But sure, grandpa. https://t.co/K2dT4llRc8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 5, 2026

6. Oh shut the F up — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 6, 2026

7. Um, the decision to go to war is the original cause to all of this. And Russia would have their refineries if they hadn’t started THAT war. Bad decisions lead to bad outcomes. https://t.co/W0iNx2oK1b — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 5, 2026