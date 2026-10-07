Donald Trump said soaring diesel prices was nothing to do with his Iran war and was fact checked ’til he farted
As anyone who has filled their car up recently – especially if you have the misfortune of owning a diesel – it’s never been more expensive.
And while the whole world points the finger of blame at Donald Trump, the American president was doing his desperate best to lay the blame at the door of Ukraine.
And here he is trying – and failing – to say pretty much the same thing out loud.
Trump: "But the word ‘refineries,’ where’s Russia’s uhhhh rouesing a lot of refineries because of Ukraine. That has to do with a lot of the uh diesel that you’re see. Where ours is being. Think of it." https://t.co/OITb7ypcO2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026
Well, yes and no. And when we say yes and no, what we really mean is a thunderously emphatic no.
And these people surely said it best.