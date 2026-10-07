Lewis Capaldi’s hilarious payoff the first time he met Jamie Dornan on Graham Norton was simply killer

Celebrity Graham Norton Lewis Capaldi

We like a bit of Graham Norton on these pages and we can’t remember a clip that’s made us smile quite so much as this one did today.

It’s an exchange from back in the day between the great Lewis Capaldi and Jamie Dornan, in which Capaldi told his fellow guest how odd it felt seeing him outside of one of his most famous roles.

It’s not exactly fresh out of the blocks but that didn’t stop it going viral on Twitter, and even if you have seen it before you’ll surely want to watch it again.

Lewis Capaldi just dropped the filthiest line in Graham Norton history on Jamie Dornan “I’m used to seeing you in Fifty Shades of Grey…

so it’s weird seeing you here without like a whip in your hand.” Beat. “And me without my cock in mine.” The entire sofa loses it.

Siobhán McSweeney: “I like you.”

Graham Norton instantly trying to wrap the show: “Is that the time?!” Pure, unfiltered Capaldi chaos. — Vitalis😈 (@stefanodotsui) October 6, 2026

Never change, Lewis Capaldi (or you too for that matter, Jamie Dornan!)

And these people liked it as much as we did.

1. In another world he’s a comedian 😭 https://t.co/JiEYTgm8BQ — durins_bane (@Gondors_king) October 6, 2026

2. the way graham norton tried to wrap the show mid-segment is the real tell that this was unscripted chaos and i love that for us — Luucy Sky💫 (@lucy_birdiezz) October 6, 2026

3. Hahaha love him. Never seen this before. 😂😂 https://t.co/jNKnx8AXYh — Andy Mc (@Andy_Mr_Twit) October 6, 2026

4. Lewis Capaldi is the best of British. He just makes people smile. A real genuine lad. You can absolutely tell he’s a lovely person, and very down to earth. — Kevin Thomas (@kevinwevin2002) October 7, 2026

5. 😂😂😂 Brits have to be the most fun people to grab a beer with. Absolute chaos https://t.co/yDqqmPameW — bugdroid (@Androdude) October 6, 2026

H/T @stefanodotsui