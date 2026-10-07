Celebrity Graham Norton Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s hilarious payoff the first time he met Jamie Dornan on Graham Norton was simply killer

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2026

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We like a bit of Graham Norton on these pages and we can’t remember a clip that’s made us smile quite so much as this one did today.

It’s an exchange from back in the day between the great Lewis Capaldi and Jamie Dornan, in which Capaldi told his fellow guest how odd it felt seeing him outside of one of his most famous roles.

It’s not exactly fresh out of the blocks but that didn’t stop it going viral on Twitter, and even if you have seen it before you’ll surely want to watch it again.

Never change, Lewis Capaldi (or you too for that matter, Jamie Dornan!)

And these people liked it as much as we did.

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H/T @stefanodotsui