There was an unexpected twist in the tail of David Suchet’s Jeffrey Archer tribute and it could not have been more appropriate
As no-one anywhere won’t already know, the one-time Tory MP, best-selling author and convicted perjurer Jeffrey Archer has died.
We’ve resisted writing about him until now but the great David Suchet has made it irresistible.
Because the Poirot and much else besides star went viral with this unexpected twist in the tale of his tribute to the disgraced former Tory party vice chairman.
I was shocked to learn of the death of Jeffrey Archer. We were together at Wellington School, Somerset. He and Mary, came to all my theatre performances and were about to come to see me as BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL. I will miss his friendship.
— David_Suchet (@David_Suchet) October 6, 2026
And it prompted no end of very funny and invariably on-point responses.