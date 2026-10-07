Celebrity death

There was an unexpected twist in the tail of David Suchet’s Jeffrey Archer tribute and it could not have been more appropriate

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2026

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As no-one anywhere won’t already know, the one-time Tory MP, best-selling author and convicted perjurer Jeffrey Archer has died.

We’ve resisted writing about him until now but the great David Suchet has made it irresistible.

Because the Poirot and much else besides star went viral with this unexpected twist in the tale of his tribute to the disgraced former Tory party vice chairman.

And it prompted no end of very funny and invariably on-point responses.

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