There was an unexpected twist in the tail of David Suchet’s Jeffrey Archer tribute and it could not have been more appropriate

Celebrity death

As no-one anywhere won’t already know, the one-time Tory MP, best-selling author and convicted perjurer Jeffrey Archer has died.

We’ve resisted writing about him until now but the great David Suchet has made it irresistible.

Because the Poirot and much else besides star went viral with this unexpected twist in the tale of his tribute to the disgraced former Tory party vice chairman.

I was shocked to learn of the death of Jeffrey Archer. We were together at Wellington School, Somerset. He and Mary, came to all my theatre performances and were about to come to see me as BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL. I will miss his friendship. — David_Suchet (@David_Suchet) October 6, 2026

And it prompted no end of very funny and invariably on-point responses.

1. If you’ve ever seen a more self obsessed condolence, please feel free to post in reply These people live among us https://t.co/Ejs7onFhC7 — Ro (@ronan_mckenna) October 6, 2026

2. I think plugging your upcoming play in your tribute to Jeffrey Archer is something he would have respected and admired. https://t.co/iwPvogSQ3Z pic.twitter.com/6ldl4KtY2t — Joe Allen (@Joe___Allen) October 6, 2026

3. Can I have their tickets? — Sartorial Thug 🍸 (@SartorialThug) October 6, 2026

4. Yeah he died but do you know I'M IN A PLAY and there's still tickets available!! https://t.co/lsfQppAzF1 — Gareth (@GarethNotGarth) October 6, 2026

5. Such a shame his health failed before seeing you play BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL. Tragic news. — Fruitless Metropolitan (@RinseHold) October 6, 2026

6. No doubt Jeffrey Archer will forever be remembered as the man who was about to see David Suchet as BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL. — Mimi Flâneuse (@FlaneurCulture) October 6, 2026

7. To think that, but for Jeffrey's death, many of us would not have been aware that you were playing BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL.

His sacrifice has not been in vain.

I hope you're generous enough to give Mary a refund on his ticket. — 712 (@Timetogo105) October 6, 2026

8. I know how you feel, Dave. Him and his wife had booked tickets to see me as THE PENIS MANIPULATOR in THE PENIS MANIPULATORS next week in SCUNTHORPE. £7 on the door, or £6 if you book in advance on the WEBSITE. REST IN PEACE. DOORS OPEN 8:30 PM. — Napoleon (@moanaparte) October 7, 2026

9. He’d be amused that you’re using his death to promote your play. 😂 — Jonathan Plowman (@Totus_porcus) October 6, 2026

10. You're supposed to doff your CAPS. — dan barker (@danbarker) October 6, 2026

11. Whilst the death of Jeffrey Archer is sad, its great that we can all see DAVID SUCHET as BECKET in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL. — Andrew Young (@andrewyoung82) October 6, 2026

12. What theatre is it being performed at, David, and are there tickets still available? — Dave Yates (@thebedfordfox) October 6, 2026

13. There's a certain greatness to this that won't appeal to everyone. 😂 https://t.co/QXs4jqNaMe — Miss La Creevy (@missedith01) October 7, 2026