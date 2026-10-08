An ‘astrology energy’ reader’s anti-vax take wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was and this chemist said it best

Science anti-vaxxers comebacks

As we wait to find out exactly how much of a risk there is of a plague epidemic after the death of a lab technician in Russia, thoughts naturally turn to vaccines and how we coped with the Covid outbreak(s).

It was certainly on the mind of this Fox News presenter and erstwhile fifth placed swimmer Riley Gaines, who was moved to take to Twitter after seeing someone wearing a mask on a plane.

I just watched a man on the airplane pull his mask below his chin to take a bite of food, then pull it back over his mouth while he chewed only to pull it down again for another bite. Holy moly. I forgot how nonsensical COVID protocols were. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 7, 2026

It prompted no end of responses, but it was this one that really caught our attention, a (brief) to and fro involving an ‘astrology energy reader’ Dawn Rachelle (offensive language alert!)

@Riley_Gaines_ My friend washed her groceries. People were walking outside and driving alone wearing masks. It brought out the stupid in people and then the stupid bullied the smart people online because they weren’t stupid too. — Dawn Rachelle (@beebeelunaw) October 7, 2026

@beebeelunaw @Riley_Gaines_ In reality the pandemic brought out the silly and nonsensical in smart people. Fucking useless Retards like yourself got even more useless and became even bigger Retards. Hope this helps. — PreacherofSpice (@theSpicePreach) October 7, 2026

@theSpicePreach @Riley_Gaines_ I am alive and not full of chemicals — Dawn Rachelle (@beebeelunaw) October 7, 2026

And this chemist surely said it best.

Hi Chemist here 👋 If you weren’t full of chemicals,

you wouldn’t be alive. — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) October 7, 2026

Boom!

Chemicals found in the human body: https://t.co/W06zpMP9M4 — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) October 7, 2026

Source @simonmaechling Image Jennifer Aniston Instagram