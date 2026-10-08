Science anti-vaxxers comebacks

An ‘astrology energy’ reader’s anti-vax take wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was and this chemist said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2026

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As we wait to find out exactly how much of a risk there is of a plague epidemic after the death of a lab technician in Russia, thoughts naturally turn to vaccines and how we coped with the Covid outbreak(s).

It was certainly on the mind of this Fox News presenter and erstwhile fifth placed swimmer Riley Gaines, who was moved to take to Twitter after seeing someone wearing a mask on a plane.

It prompted no end of responses, but it was this one that really caught our attention, a (brief) to and fro involving an ‘astrology energy reader’ Dawn Rachelle (offensive language alert!)

And this chemist surely said it best.

Boom!

Source @simonmaechling Image Jennifer Aniston Instagram