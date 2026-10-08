The Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme is gaining a lot of fans on Twitter and it’s utterly mesmerising

Entertainment nostalgia postman pat

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It’s time for a timeline cleanse as we briefly step away from the unceasing horrors of life in 2026 and take a relaxing trip to Greendale, courtesy of Postman Pat. And black and white cat, Jess, obviously.

The wonderful Pulp Librarian Twitter account has shared the Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme, praising its relaxing vibe.

It truly is rather lovely.

Postman Pat in Japanese. Very relaxing… https://t.co/jejm9Exm1L — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) October 5, 2026

Ahhh. That’s better. It gained a lot of praise.

1. Shit, you're right. That is very relaxing 🤣 — Pattern Unmatched (@llewclaasen) October 6, 2026

2. I didn’t know I needed that this morning! 😂 — UKSats (@UKSatsinc) October 6, 2026

3. Postman Pat in English was hardly stressful! I wanted to live there. — Kev (@KevinYates4) October 5, 2026

4. I understand the south Korean version is a bit dark. pic.twitter.com/irvM4YAIJx — Gary Williams (@GaryWilliamsIT) October 5, 2026

6. works really well 🙂 — Toms Metaverse (@TomsMetaverse) October 6, 2026

7. I'm going to put this on a loop and fall asleep to it tonight — TwatsTweet (@Lnruae) October 5, 2026

8. That's gorgeous. — Ow’t Gannin On (@hil98140555) October 6, 2026

9. Brighten your day with Postman Pat in Japanese https://t.co/Tto4eaFxMz — Neil O'Brien (@NeilDotObrien) October 6, 2026

10. Things I didn’t know I needed to see today. — Vicky🦩 (@mouldyscone) October 6, 2026

11. My brain when my wife asks if im listening while she rattles of dates and times for things im supposed to remember. https://t.co/Q9KReROQVG — Mr_Fireside 🔥 (@Mr_Fireside) October 6, 2026

12. This somehow feels more "right" than the original https://t.co/KMGksZmRr0 — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) October 5, 2026

13. Got to love this!! Cheered my little soul up that did!! https://t.co/4megsbEMjA — David Mitchell (@DeputyMitchell) October 6, 2026

16. Seen this many times before but it's so adorable that I must share it with all you lovely people in my phone. https://t.co/46Q4XGUjZ6 — Charlie Thomas (@CThomas663) October 5, 2026