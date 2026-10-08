Entertainment nostalgia postman pat

The Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme is gaining a lot of fans on Twitter and it’s utterly mesmerising

David Harris. Updated October 8th, 2026

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It’s time for a timeline cleanse as we briefly step away from the unceasing horrors of life in 2026 and take a relaxing trip to Greendale, courtesy of Postman Pat. And black and white cat, Jess, obviously.

The wonderful Pulp Librarian Twitter account has shared the Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme, praising its relaxing vibe.

It truly is rather lovely.

Ahhh. That’s better. It gained a lot of praise.

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