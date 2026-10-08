Entertainment nostalgia postman pat
The Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme is gaining a lot of fans on Twitter and it’s utterly mesmerising
It’s time for a timeline cleanse as we briefly step away from the unceasing horrors of life in 2026 and take a relaxing trip to Greendale, courtesy of Postman Pat. And black and white cat, Jess, obviously.
The wonderful Pulp Librarian Twitter account has shared the Japanese version of the Postman Pat theme, praising its relaxing vibe.
It truly is rather lovely.
Postman Pat in Japanese. Very relaxing… https://t.co/jejm9Exm1L
— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) October 5, 2026
Ahhh. That’s better. It gained a lot of praise.