Weird World AI

‘Cruelty’ to Anthropic’s chatbot Claude could lead to a ban, if you were wondering whether the tech bros have drunk their own Kool-Aid – 26 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Today’s episode of Silicon Valley is brought to you by the letters W, T and F, and stars the ghost of Isaac Asimov, who first created the ethical framework for robotics.

AI (not SI) company Anthropic has updated its terms of service for the use of its chatbot Claude, with an eyebrow-raising addition to the list of things that could earn you a ban. Let’s take a look.

Tech bosses recently tried to put the case for AI possessing consciousness, before being completely slapped down by the Pope and other religious leaders.

We’re not saying Anthropic is shamelessly trying to create a buzz around Claude ahead of the company’s impending flotation, but let’s just say that their $2 trillion goal might be a whole lot more achievable if they can persuade rich idiots that the bot is sentient.

Whatever the motive, the internet’s chinny reckon score went through the roof.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages:1 2