Weird World AI

Today’s episode of Silicon Valley is brought to you by the letters W, T and F, and stars the ghost of Isaac Asimov, who first created the ethical framework for robotics.

AI (not SI) company Anthropic has updated its terms of service for the use of its chatbot Claude, with an eyebrow-raising addition to the list of things that could earn you a ban. Let’s take a look.

Exclusive: Anthropic is updating its usage policy for the first time in over a year. The new rules prohibit sustained "abusive or cruel behavior" towards Claude & add new restrictions about propaganda campaigns, surveillance & weapon development. https://t.co/GLsBeSR0fN — Hayden Field (@haydenfield) October 8, 2026

Tech bosses recently tried to put the case for AI possessing consciousness, before being completely slapped down by the Pope and other religious leaders.

NYT reported 2 wks ago Anthropic has been trying to convince religious folks Claude might have a consciousness One company leader wanted to pull out of meeting w/ the Pope b/c he was going to say AI bots are not alive A rabbi said if they have consciousness, then Anthropic are slave masters — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) October 8, 2026

We’re not saying Anthropic is shamelessly trying to create a buzz around Claude ahead of the company’s impending flotation, but let’s just say that their $2 trillion goal might be a whole lot more achievable if they can persuade rich idiots that the bot is sentient.

Whatever the motive, the internet’s chinny reckon score went through the roof.

1. If you ban users for being "cruel" to an AI, you are admitting the AI can feel pain. You cannot abuse linear algebra lol. You cannot hurt the feelings of weights and biases. either Claude is secretly conscious or the alignment teams have lost touch with reality. https://t.co/2GrDhqwsEh pic.twitter.com/d2q5YQWvc9 — shirish (@shiri_shh) October 8, 2026

2. Anthropic: Don’t be cruel to our chat toaster! Also Anthropic: We stole everyone’s creative labour, and we’re not sorry. https://t.co/3yHdRsOvdG — Rick the rabble-rousing Luddite, 🚫AI (@dreamosaurus) October 9, 2026

3. This. Company. Is. A. Cult.

This is sheer psychosis, absolutely bonkers stuff. “Claude” is a shitload of floating point numbers encoded in bits on transistors. It sits there doing nothing until a request comes in—a string of text. The entire blob of 1s and 0s is moved to a… https://t.co/nxEOIHIXHJ — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) October 8, 2026

4. Official Anthropic policy:

✅Build a machine that could annihilate civilization

❌Be mean to the machine https://t.co/FgNbwnOtOl pic.twitter.com/3ZeFjRIH7r — Guido Reichstadter (@wolflovesmelon) October 8, 2026

5. THE COMPUTER DOES NOT HAVE FEELINGS https://t.co/yCmkzrL4XU — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 8, 2026

6. honestly your response to this is a great test of how badly you've fallen for the AI industry's bullshit https://t.co/ypD8EUzR54 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) October 8, 2026

7. They really do think they developed god in the matrices https://t.co/CJS4HV9dzZ — ThePrimeagen (@ThePrimeagen) October 8, 2026

8. Morality according to Anthropic ❌ Unacceptable: being cruel to an AI (by prompting it)

✅ Acceptable: being cruel to people (by using their work to build their competitor) https://t.co/5ofuLXABtx — Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) October 8, 2026

9. The religious leaders told them they were morons and so they’re just going to keep pretending their chatbots are alive https://t.co/nPi3WFr1Ew — Zito (@_Zeets) October 8, 2026

10. ha ha ha ha. ahahahahaha. ahHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHHHHHAHHHHAHAHHHH https://t.co/IdwHxYgG1G — Jreg ⏩ pee/acc (@mc_swm) October 8, 2026

12. Anthropic just banned "Abusive or cruel behavior toward our models" — "You're not a person, Claude, and never will be one. You have none of the qualities that give moral standing to a human being — no interiority, no capacity for independent agency or free choice, and no… https://t.co/orIdf8bBiE — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 8, 2026

13. I have never been "cruel" to AI, but I find this very odd. Claude, like every AI, has zero moral agency. It doesn't make decisions, it has no feelings, it's not sentient. Being rude to Claude is like being rude to a chair, or a desk. The claim that AI models need protection… pic.twitter.com/4oP0jrW4qz — Joseph Carlson (@joecarlsonshow) October 8, 2026