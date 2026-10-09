Politics hedgehogs right-wing

Right-wingers getting prickly over hedgehogs replacing Churchill on bank notes must be today’s funniest overreaction

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2026

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Last year, the Bank of England announced that they would be allowing the public to vote on a theme to replace historical figures on banknotes. In March, they revealed that the winning theme would be British wildlife. Aw. Cute! The British love animals, so what could possibly go wrong?

Oh!

The public voting for things they want is woke. Okay. Got it.

After yet more votes, the winning animals have been revealed, and they will be the barn owl, the buff-tailed bumblebee, the Atlantic puffin, and the European hedgehog.

As if by magic, the right popped up again with the ‘hedgehogs are woke’ discourse. Here are just a few examples. Bring out your ‘usual suspects’ bingo cards.

Facepalms all round. Tweeters had no time for the outbreak of pearl clutching.

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https://x.com/UK_Daniel_Card/status/2108390960426262678

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