US executions live stream Pete hegseth
The US will livestream an execution by firing squad and the Mariana Trench isn’t low enough for how far Pete Hegseth just sank
Just when you thought the Trump Administration couldn’t get any more barbaric, Pete Hegseth pops up in your feed.
The man who is so insecure that he changed his job title from Secretary of Defense to Secretary of War has put all of his deep psychological wounds on full display with his latest announcement.
CBS News reported that the U.S. Military plans to livestream its next execution and Hegseth had a chilling one word response.
Correct.
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2026
In case anyone thinks this could be lost in translation due to tone or a social media mistake, here’s a clip of the man joyfully making the same announcement:
Hegseth on Nidal Hasan: “He’s gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be. We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.” https://t.co/Aaw2wDjpgi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026
The entire internet was mortified by the news.