US executions live stream Pete hegseth

The US will livestream an execution by firing squad and the Mariana Trench isn’t low enough for how far Pete Hegseth just sank

Saul Hutson. Updated October 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Just when you thought the Trump Administration couldn’t get any more barbaric, Pete Hegseth pops up in your feed.

The man who is so insecure that he changed his job title from Secretary of Defense to Secretary of War has put all of his deep psychological wounds on full display with his latest announcement.

CBS News reported that the U.S. Military plans to livestream its next execution and Hegseth had a chilling one word response.

In case anyone thinks this could be lost in translation due to tone or a social media mistake, here’s a clip of the man joyfully making the same announcement:

The entire internet was mortified by the news.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2