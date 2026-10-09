The US will livestream an execution by firing squad and the Mariana Trench isn’t low enough for how far Pete Hegseth just sank

US executions live stream Pete hegseth

Just when you thought the Trump Administration couldn’t get any more barbaric, Pete Hegseth pops up in your feed.

The man who is so insecure that he changed his job title from Secretary of Defense to Secretary of War has put all of his deep psychological wounds on full display with his latest announcement.

CBS News reported that the U.S. Military plans to livestream its next execution and Hegseth had a chilling one word response.

Correct. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2026

In case anyone thinks this could be lost in translation due to tone or a social media mistake, here’s a clip of the man joyfully making the same announcement:

Hegseth on Nidal Hasan: “He’s gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be. We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.” https://t.co/Aaw2wDjpgi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026

The entire internet was mortified by the news.

1. Pete Hegseth just gleefully announced the first military execution by firing squad since 1945 and said it would be "public". The last public execution in the US was in 1936. There hasn't been a documented public military execution since the civil war. https://t.co/hYD5GtpaYg — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 8, 2026

2. Televising an execution seems pretty sick to me. We are America. We don’t need to do this. https://t.co/bVorh0yBgo — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 8, 2026

3. I would like to hear our Catholic Vice President explain why they're intentionally choosing to broadcast the death of a human being for the entire world to see, including children. https://t.co/BGnfbSdPzn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 8, 2026

4. Public executions. Net energy exporter. Gilded palaces. Humiliation at the hands of the Houthis. We've finally done it. We're Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/7VGOW5hfNn — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) October 8, 2026

5. “If you don’t like public executions just don’t watch it” says the crowd trying to ban drag shows — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 9, 2026

6. (Reading extremely bad polls) “…what if we killed a guy on TV?” https://t.co/lyaJfzdPsp — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) October 9, 2026

7. You know who else made executions a public spectacle? The fucking Taliban, Iran, and North Korea. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 9, 2026

8. Do they actually realize that publicly executing a jihadi will make him the martyr that he wants to be and encourage other terrorists to follow in his footsteps? Has this crossed nobody's mind at all? — The Dens 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@FoxBrambleFarm) October 8, 2026