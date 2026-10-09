The White House confidently declared it would establish a ‘permanent presence’ on the moon and the mockery that followed will reinstall your faith in humanity

US donald trump moon white house

Donald Trump is facing a mauling in the November midterms with multiple issues piling up in his in-tray, many of them entirely of the President’s own making.

But forget about soaring fuel prices and the cost of living crisis and the war with Iran that he started and now cannot end, Trump’s White House has got loftier ambitions on its mind.

How lofty? This lofty.

America will establish a permanent presence on the moon. 🚀🌕 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2026

And in a rare positive thing happening on Twitter, the mockery that followed will surely reinstall just a little bit of your faith in humanity.

1. You guys fucked up painting the bottom of a pool. https://t.co/zrX2NRG6MR — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) October 8, 2026

2. You morons can’t establish a functioning government, but sure, let’s see how you do on the fucking moon. 🚀💩 https://t.co/1Yh5Mu1pAd — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 9, 2026

4. A natural progression from howling at it for the last 5 fucking years. https://t.co/Tyk19sl7nm — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 8, 2026

5. Where are the Epstein files https://t.co/PBIZ8hqzUf — Read Jackson Rising (@JPHilllllll) October 8, 2026

6. AND THE MOON PEOPLE WILL PAY FOR IT. That or tariffs. Maybe both. — High Plains Fella (@HighPlainsFella) October 8, 2026