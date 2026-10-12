Entertainment cinema

‘Is there a death in a film that makes you laugh?’ – 17 darkly comical demises

David Harris. Updated October 12th, 2026

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Cinema is full of profound, heart-wrenching demises which are capable of turning audiences into blubbering wrecks. It also has its fair share of on-screen deaths which aren’t quite so affecting. Some of them are unintentionally rather hilarious.

Twitter user M.T.Grave asked their followers for examples of the latter and the replies certainly didn’t disappoint.

Here are 17 laughable demises, some intentionally funny, others less so.

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