‘Is there a death in a film that makes you laugh?’ – 17 darkly comical demises

Entertainment cinema

Cinema is full of profound, heart-wrenching demises which are capable of turning audiences into blubbering wrecks. It also has its fair share of on-screen deaths which aren’t quite so affecting. Some of them are unintentionally rather hilarious.

Twitter user M.T.Grave asked their followers for examples of the latter and the replies certainly didn’t disappoint.

Is there a death in a film that makes you laugh?? — M.T. Grave (@MTGraveStudio) October 7, 2026

Here are 17 laughable demises, some intentionally funny, others less so.

1. I’ll always laugh with delight at Kananga’s death in LIVE AND LET DIE. One of the best Bond villain deaths idc. https://t.co/UeUj5jqsGP pic.twitter.com/pPMR3LitY4 — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) October 9, 2026