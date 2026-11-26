Politics donald trump election

Donald Trump has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good speech. Or any speech, really.

In this case, the President of the United States took time out of his pre-Thanksgiving Day remarks to express gratitude for complain about losing money.

Trump still can’t seem to get over the midterm elections. Not because his ego is bruised, no, of course not. Rather, he’s concerned about all of the money “we” lost.

If that “we” feels confusing, it’s because it is.

Trump: "We created $25 trillion in wealth. We lost about $6 trillion of it because of the election. If we would’ve won the election, we probably would’ve gained another $6 trillion." https://t.co/BAfifDTERh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026

Everyone who heard these remarks had the same question.

1. The man is taking credit for money that doesn't exist and blaming voters for money he claims disappeared. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 24, 2026

2. He’s obviously talking about the increase in his family’s portfolio, because he hasn’t done shit for Americans. — Anna Baxter 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MsAnnaBaxter) November 24, 2026

3. Trump thinks that Americans only care about the wealth portfolios of rich people. — Linda 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) November 24, 2026

4. Who’s this “we” he’s always talking about? — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) November 24, 2026

5. Before anyone asks: No, we are not part of his "we." https://t.co/ZlgnLiYWUt — Vernam Cipher (@Vernam) November 24, 2026