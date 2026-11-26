Politics donald trump election
Donald Trump says ‘we’ lost $6 trillion in the midterm elections and everybody had the same question
Donald Trump has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good speech. Or any speech, really.
In this case, the President of the United States took time out of his pre-Thanksgiving Day remarks to
express gratitude for complain about losing money.
Trump still can’t seem to get over the midterm elections. Not because his ego is bruised, no, of course not. Rather, he’s concerned about all of the money “we” lost.
If that “we” feels confusing, it’s because it is.
Trump: "We created $25 trillion in wealth. We lost about $6 trillion of it because of the election. If we would’ve won the election, we probably would’ve gained another $6 trillion." https://t.co/BAfifDTERh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026
Everyone who heard these remarks had the same question.