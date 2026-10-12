‘What was your last interaction with an absolute jobsworth?’ – 21 petty people obsessed with sticking to the rules
Wanting to do a good job is one thing. But sticking to the rules so obsessively that you ruin someone else’s day is quite another.
Over on the AskUK subreddit they’ve been discussing people who enjoy using their limited authority to be incredibly unhelpful after Vegannually shared their own example…
What was your last interaction with an absolute jobsworth?
I had a delivery at work yesterday and the guy handed me his phone to sign and just did a squiggle of my initials. He looked at it and said, “No, no, that’s not a signature” and rolled his eyes and deleted it, handed it back to me and said, “It needs to be your actual signature.”
I take his phone and do a version of my actual signature, which is my first 2 initials then my surname, all squiggly. He rolls his eyes and deletes it again and says, “you cannot get your package if you do not sign it correctly” and hands it back.
I take it and write my name in big block capitals instead. He looks at it and sighs and says, “It’ll do”. It was for a delivery of paper coffee cups.
Utterly infuriating. And it seems the world is awash with similarly petty people, as the replies showed…