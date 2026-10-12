‘Who is your favourite example of positive masculinity?’ – 23 men who are the polar opposite of toxic
There is a lot of talk about what it means to be a man these days, and the ones that shout the loudest tend to be the worst. And also, interestingly enough, the ones that end up in prison.
However, there are plenty of fantastic chaps out there, and they rarely get the recognition they deserve.
They’ve been attempting to rectify this on the AskReddit page, after user make_me_already posed this question…
‘Who is your favorite example of positive masculinity?’
And lots of people chimed in with their thoughts on some really top blokes, like these…