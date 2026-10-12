‘Who is your favourite example of positive masculinity?’ – 23 men who are the polar opposite of toxic

Life r/AskReddit

There is a lot of talk about what it means to be a man these days, and the ones that shout the loudest tend to be the worst. And also, interestingly enough, the ones that end up in prison.

However, there are plenty of fantastic chaps out there, and they rarely get the recognition they deserve.

They’ve been attempting to rectify this on the AskReddit page, after user make_me_already posed this question…

‘Who is your favorite example of positive masculinity?’

And lots of people chimed in with their thoughts on some really top blokes, like these…

1. ‘Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings. ‘He is a elite warrior and capable leader, yet he feels no need to posture, never suppresses his emotions, genuinely grieves for his fallen companions, respects the strength and autonomy of women, and openly expresses non-romantic love and physical affection toward his male peers without a shred of insecurity.’

–PrettyWannd

2. ‘In that same vein, Samwise Gamgee. Extremely strong loyalty to his people and the greater cause. Tough as hell, pushes to the very end, but also kind, sensitive, romantic.’

–Bojogig

3. ‘Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin. One of my personal heroes. His entire family are all amazing people that world could use about a billion more of.’

–FreshHotPoop

4. ‘A guy I worked with called his son one day to tell him that he heard the son had helped his sister with something at school. He just called him to tell him, “that was awesome.” ‘No reward, no cartwheels. Just Dad casually telling his kid he did good. I won’t forget it.’

–Creepy-Signature-823

5. ‘Gomez Addams. Loves his wife like it’s his full-time job, supports his kids being weird, and has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone.’

–_DaisyWhisper_

6. ‘For me, I love how Kurt Russell is the embodiment of “traditional” masculinity, and yet I’ve never heard a bad word about him. He’s proof that even the most stereotypical forms of masculinity don’t have to be toxic.’

–make_me_already

7. ‘My dad. Not famous, never will be. ‘Works 50 hours a week, never once raised his voice at my mom in 30 years, cries openly when his kids hurt, coaches little league for kids that aren’t his, and still opens the door for strangers. He taught me being strong isn’t about how loud you are, it’s about how safe people feel around you. I hope I’m half the man he is.’

–PrettyBabbey

8. ‘Can’t believe anyone hasn’t said Nick Offerman yet. Comes across as a super manly “Man’s Man” yet is in touch with his emotions, deeply loves his wife and isn’t afraid to show it, and at least outwardly appears to be a very accepting person. I think he’s a prime example of positive masculinity.’

–Judge_Bredd3

9. ‘I think Keanu Reeves is basically the gold standard for positive masculinity. Doesn’t sport the typical Hollywood “tough guy” ego. ‘He’s genuinely humble, respects boundaries (remember the famous hover hand) and openly shares his grief. And he quietly spends millions helping crew members and charities without having to brag about it. Compassion and kindness and an absolute movie badass.’

–OddSell

10. ‘Peter Cullen’s portrayal of Optimus Prime. Be strong enough to be gentle. I’m still not over his passing.’

–Filegfaron

11. ‘Columbo. Humbly, kindly, calmly, and non-violently trapping murderers with conversation, persistence, and a little trickery.’

–Romnonaldao