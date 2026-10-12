An American was super-excited about being able to eat in his self-driving Tesla and these Europeans brought him magnificently down to earth

US europe Tesla

If you’re not wholly convinced about the life-changing benefits of a self-driving car, then maybe this will change your mind.

It’s a video by one especially excited American who was over the moon that his self-driving Tesla enabled him to eat whilst on the go. Quite the banquet in fact, by the looks of it.

How I be eating on Tesla FSD https://t.co/2MiMvUlf0f — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 10, 2026

Let’s hope he has a powerful in-car air freshener to cope with the fallout from all that.

But the reason we’re here is because of all the Europeans (well, mostly Europeans right?) who brought him crashing back down to earth.

1. We've been doing this for centuries in Europe It's thanks to a technology that the US hasn't yet discovered called "trains" https://t.co/ZfRcBxj1XT — Henrick Johansson (@compliantvc) October 11, 2026

3. Meanwhile the rest of the civilized world. pic.twitter.com/WvbWjakX9z — TAFKAY3  (@TAFKAY3) October 12, 2026

4. You can do that on a train https://t.co/JfYe6URZTO — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) October 11, 2026

5. I did that too! Mine came even with actual restaurant like service. The beer is draft. All while travelling 160 km/h and fraction of the price 😇 pic.twitter.com/kCKrjw5nNT — Pepa (@lukasek_josef) October 12, 2026

6. The Americans yearn for trains https://t.co/EmgVFru75p — Saurabh Kumar (@drummatick) October 12, 2026

7. We do that in Europe for decades. pic.twitter.com/d7SF7Bu3GO — 🜃 Little Sunshine 🜁 ⬱ (@HypatiaScientia) October 12, 2026

8. Look, I'm far from being a car hater and hope that self driving will succeed, but this looks really uncomfortable. If you want to eat and work while travelling a train is still just GOAT. Especially if you have a coffee and nature calls 😉 https://t.co/7XYEtlPklm pic.twitter.com/jagStAblIB — Jan Hegenberg 🇩🇪 🇪🇺⚡️🚈🚆 (@DerGraslutscher) October 12, 2026

9. Phantom breaking from airplane shadow pic.twitter.com/hY2r9Uj8NS — Dr.oid (@vlmenk) October 10, 2026

Source @Teslaconomics