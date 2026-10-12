An American was super-excited about being able to eat in his self-driving Tesla and these Europeans brought him magnificently down to earth
If you’re not wholly convinced about the life-changing benefits of a self-driving car, then maybe this will change your mind.
It’s a video by one especially excited American who was over the moon that his self-driving Tesla enabled him to eat whilst on the go. Quite the banquet in fact, by the looks of it.
How I be eating on Tesla FSD https://t.co/2MiMvUlf0f
— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 10, 2026
Let’s hope he has a powerful in-car air freshener to cope with the fallout from all that.
But the reason we’re here is because of all the Europeans (well, mostly Europeans right?) who brought him crashing back down to earth.
Source @Teslaconomics