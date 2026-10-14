This so-called lazy meal had the internet gnashing its teeth, and earned a hot spot in the Hall of Fame

Social Media food viral

We all have those times when we really can’t be bothered making a proper meal from scratch, but we still have to eat – and that’s where our lazy meals come in handy.

It might be noodles in a plastic pot, a bowl of cereal or a tin of spaghetti, for example.

What it probably isn’t is this recipe, that went wildly viral in 2021 –

What’s your go to lazy meal ? 🌶🍟 https://t.co/I1VO3A5PP1 — Justin (@JustinKArthur) October 15, 2021

A few people shared their preferred lazy meals, with varying degrees of laziness.

1. A lazy meal to me is cereal or Peanut butter and jelly. Its not lazy once you use vegetables pic.twitter.com/yvhM5TBZmI — Alan Massenburg (@AlanMassenburg) October 16, 2021

2. Just fry an egg bro, weh all this fah? https://t.co/FOpzknISZq — Jay (@jaybailey876) October 17, 2021

3. Water https://t.co/pLt7gy0q1m — As-salāɱu ʿalaykuɱ Iɱ α 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖔𝖓 (@_anothrblckcat_) October 16, 2021

Others just dropped by to comment on Justin’s version of lazy.

4. What part of this is lazy lol ? From when you chop 1 piece of veg u have put in effort — Marcelo Brown (@MuslimBrown) October 16, 2021

5. Sir there is nothing lazy about this meal loool https://t.co/h9qexHrB4X — 🇬🇩Dj Dingo🇯🇲 Jablo Escobar (@DingosUniverse) October 16, 2021

6. Hi Justin you chopped an onion, used flour, and egg wash a million different spices. I'm not sure you understand what the word lazy means. — The Dariuster™ – come to my Ed Show! (@DariusDavies) October 16, 2021

7. My laziness is lazy asf compared to yours. How that work? pic.twitter.com/6MgShRFj2N — An Amber Basquiat. (@abtx512) October 16, 2021

8. Lazy meal? Bro stop lying — Thomukas1 (@thomukas1) October 16, 2021

9. This made me feel a little too lazy for my liking, cause I'm not doing all that. pic.twitter.com/QfL0YBlhRY — Oklama's Wife💍 (@ThekgoR) October 16, 2021

10. Lazy meal Goes ahead to prepare something harder than Afang soup — Akan M (O.D)…🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@FL2Dzee) October 17, 2021

11. Definitely not whatever this 36 step video is — AC (@abbieculver01) October 16, 2021

12. Do you understand what lazy means — 🥀 Dangerman© 👁️⃤ (@im_lashkid) October 16, 2021

They were quite correct about it not being a genuine lazy meal, because Justin was actually headworking Twitter like a boss.

Bro told me make something that’s not that easy and say it’s easy. It worked — Justin (@JustinKArthur) October 16, 2021

We’ll probably just open a tin of spaghetti.

Source Justin Arthur Image Screengrab