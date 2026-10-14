This so-called lazy meal had the internet gnashing its teeth, and earned a hot spot in the Hall of Fame
We all have those times when we really can’t be bothered making a proper meal from scratch, but we still have to eat – and that’s where our lazy meals come in handy.
It might be noodles in a plastic pot, a bowl of cereal or a tin of spaghetti, for example.
What it probably isn’t is this recipe, that went wildly viral in 2021 –
What’s your go to lazy meal ? 🌶🍟 https://t.co/I1VO3A5PP1
— Justin (@JustinKArthur) October 15, 2021
A few people shared their preferred lazy meals, with varying degrees of laziness.
Others just dropped by to comment on Justin’s version of lazy.
They were quite correct about it not being a genuine lazy meal, because Justin was actually headworking Twitter like a boss.
We’ll probably just open a tin of spaghetti.
Source Justin Arthur Image Screengrab