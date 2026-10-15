Donald Trump is now openly insulting his Magas right in front of their faces and their bizarre reaction suggests it’s just what they deserve
With Donald Trump’s war on Iran showing no sign of ending any time soon and soaring gas prices fuelling an already nightmare cost of living crisis, you might think that the president’s Maga base might be going off their hero right now.
But that’s nothing compared to what Trump thinks of his Magas, now openly insulting them to their faces and the reaction suggests it’s nothing less than they deserve.
Trump: I travel with doctors. If people get sick in the audience, they leave them alone. You know what they call them? Collateral damage. If that person right over there, he looks like shit actually. He looks like he’s ready to have a heart attack. If he did, my doctors would leave him alone.
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026
Forgive our potty mouth but …they’re lapping that shit right up! And these people surely said it best.