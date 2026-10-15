Donald Trump is now openly insulting his Magas right in front of their faces and their bizarre reaction suggests it’s just what they deserve

US donald trump MAGA

With Donald Trump’s war on Iran showing no sign of ending any time soon and soaring gas prices fuelling an already nightmare cost of living crisis, you might think that the president’s Maga base might be going off their hero right now.

But that’s nothing compared to what Trump thinks of his Magas, now openly insulting them to their faces and the reaction suggests it’s nothing less than they deserve.

Trump: I travel with doctors. If people get sick in the audience, they leave them alone. You know what they call them? Collateral damage. If that person right over there, he looks like shit actually. He looks like he’s ready to have a heart attack. If he did, my doctors would leave him alone. — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

Forgive our potty mouth but …they’re lapping that shit right up! And these people surely said it best.

1. He’s a fucking sociopath. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 14, 2026

2. OH MY GOD once again, deranged and bizarre uninhibited dementia spewage. what the actual fuck https://t.co/Fwt7E7HFUG — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 14, 2026

3. MAGA, this week he told you that you were so stupid you would clap for anything he said, no matter how stupid (and you clapped and laughed), and now he’s telling you that you are collateral damage and not worth saving (and you clapped and laughed again). And that you look like… — Steve Lattanzio (@stevenlattanzio) October 14, 2026

4. You hear that MAGAts? You are collateral damage. https://t.co/4tWyNd1uFy — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 14, 2026

5. The President of the United States https://t.co/HcAPP2TW7q — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 14, 2026

7. He keeps telling you MAGA idiots what he thinks of you, and you continue to kiss his ass. https://t.co/PUoSFZd7zp — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) October 14, 2026