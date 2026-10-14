An American said Europeans ‘couldn’t comprehend’ driving down a wooded country lane like this and these Europeans were only too happy to help
Time to return now to the culture wars between the United States and, well, basically the rest of the world.
It’s this particular American dude who tried to clamber onto some kind of moral high ground when it comes to driving down a country lane in the woods.
@CaseyBHead describes himself as a ‘salaryman and country gentlemen’ and this is how he drives. Down a wooded country lane. In the dark.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/LWkbMXN52w
— Casey B. Head (@CaseyBHead) October 13, 2026
Except it turned out that these Europeans could more than comprehend it and very satisfying these replies were too.
Source @CaseyBHead