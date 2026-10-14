An American said Europeans ‘couldn’t comprehend’ driving down a wooded country lane like this and these Europeans were only too happy to help

US cars europeans

Time to return now to the culture wars between the United States and, well, basically the rest of the world.

It’s this particular American dude who tried to clamber onto some kind of moral high ground when it comes to driving down a country lane in the woods.

@CaseyBHead describes himself as a ‘salaryman and country gentlemen’ and this is how he drives. Down a wooded country lane. In the dark.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/LWkbMXN52w — Casey B. Head (@CaseyBHead) October 13, 2026

Except it turned out that these Europeans could more than comprehend it and very satisfying these replies were too.

Source @CaseyBHead

1. this is just driving in wales https://t.co/4YFQNDNSfk — el𐔌˙. 🌌 (@crystalbepis_) October 14, 2026

2. Can't comprehend rural road? That could be within a mile of my house btw. — Matthew Bennett (@Matt_M_Bennett) October 14, 2026

3. Driving that slowly down a road that wide, he is right, i cannot comprehend it, thats a 60 lad, you should be doing that. https://t.co/O5uth4k4D6 — stuart hammond (@stuarthammond14) October 14, 2026

4. You’ve never been to Europe, have you? pic.twitter.com/2GsyymILZo — Kludgewerk 🇳🇴 (@Kludgewerks) October 14, 2026

5. i got that like, 10 minutes away from my house https://t.co/tD6i2VxUHT — FriendlyFrench Boi (@FrenlyFrenchBoi) October 14, 2026

6. Only an uneducated murican thinks that Europe has no forests 🤣 — Florin Musetoiu (@FlorinMusetoiu) October 14, 2026

7. The European mind cannot comprehend geographical illiteracy on this scale. https://t.co/TVEKByjDDI — Tom Antonov (@Tom_Antonov) October 14, 2026

8. Driving through the woods in rain, it looks like any country road in any part of Sweden. pic.twitter.com/6PnQAIV9X3 — Bettina Stewart-Billgren (@MrsWalkieTalkie) October 14, 2026

10. Lol… you’ve never driven in Europe have you? That’s a two lane highway… if there was a single gun in this video though, it would be true. — 🇺🇸No Fly Zone🇺🇸 (@noXflyXzone) October 14, 2026

11. I'm from the North of England & I've been within 5 minutes of country roads like this in every house I've lived in.

People drive much faster than this in the dark.

I'm begging seppos to travel outside of their country instead of saying silly shit. https://t.co/dif7Tj9pTf — Kăskă (she/her) (@KaskaJessica) October 14, 2026

12. The European mind is baffled by the American education system. Thirty nine percent of Europe is covered by forest, compared to less than 36 percent of the United States. — Sashka ꑭ (@Sashka_Virniy) October 14, 2026

13. Yes, the European mind can’t comprehend why you have full beams on and driving so slow down that type of road. That’s a 70mph road. https://t.co/Uj71k56ds7 — Liam (@LiamLemonsLovee) October 14, 2026

14. So you have never driven in Kerry, Ireland I see…… — Michael Shea (@mes06801) October 13, 2026

15. Do americans think europe doesnt have forests https://t.co/hoN71QTZAs — Mossie Possie ☭🏳️‍⚧️🔻 (@m0w0ss) October 14, 2026

16. This is luxury, come to Romania, I’ll ride you through our country roads, makes this road look like a highway. Dude half of Europe is mountains, we have plenty of forest roads that are just like this….. the American mind can’t comprehend common knowledge and education … — Dragos (@AnghelVdragos) October 14, 2026