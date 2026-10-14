JD Vance tried to make a homophobic joke about a political opponent and everyone laughed at Vance instead

Politics james talarico JD Vance midterms

Of all the horrible traits Magas display when they venture out into the public, their sense of humour might be at the very top (bottom?) of the list.

Every time they try to crack a joke, it falls flat. Or is filled with hatred. Or is a little bit of both.

One of the worst offenders is JD Vance. The Vice President has a lack of charisma so stunningly overwhelming that every punch line lands like a can of tear gas. It’s impossible not to warp your face into a cringe of disgust and despair.

During a recent midterm campaign speech in Tyler, Texas, the Veep tried to hurl some hate at the Democratic nominee for Texas State senate, James Talarico.

Brace for impact:

JD Vance: "I love you too sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I’m the vice president, not James Talarico." https://t.co/8fX3LHczdk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Homophobic. Inaccurate. Hateful.

It’s the holy trinity of Maga comedy and it fell about as flat as possible online.

1. …The Vice President of the United States… in 2026… Trying to insult a Senate candidate…by implying he is gay. How terribly far we have fallen as a nation. https://t.co/R1h078NzoM — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 13, 2026

2. VP says "no homo" and calls a candidate gay as a joke. We're in high school, maybe middle school https://t.co/sfc2riuXFp — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) October 13, 2026

3. JD Vance flew to Texas to mock James Talarico and accidentally demonstrated why Republicans would rather discuss someone's sexuality than defend their own policies. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 13, 2026

4. Mitch McConnell in his current state has more aura and charisma than JD Vance. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) October 13, 2026

5. Is the Vice President of the United States making gay jokes about a straight man? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) October 13, 2026

6. He’s so never gonna be POTUS. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 13, 2026