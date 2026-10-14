Politics james talarico JD Vance midterms

JD Vance tried to make a homophobic joke about a political opponent and everyone laughed at Vance instead

Saul Hutson. Updated October 14th, 2026

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Of all the horrible traits Magas display when they venture out into the public, their sense of humour might be at the very top (bottom?) of the list.

Every time they try to crack a joke, it falls flat. Or is filled with hatred. Or is a little bit of both.

One of the worst offenders is JD Vance. The Vice President has a lack of charisma so stunningly overwhelming that every punch line lands like a can of tear gas. It’s impossible not to warp your face into a cringe of disgust and despair.

During a recent midterm campaign speech in Tyler, Texas, the Veep tried to hurl some hate at the Democratic nominee for Texas State senate, James Talarico.

Brace for impact:

Homophobic. Inaccurate. Hateful.

It’s the holy trinity of Maga comedy and it fell about as flat as possible online.

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