US donald trump

Our 17 favourite takedowns of self-identifying ‘freaking genius’ Donald Trump’s latest cognitive test shenanigans

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2026

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We’re not sure how many cognitive tests Donald Trump has taken, and – judging by things he’s said about them – we suspect he’s none the wiser.

At his pre-Midterms rally in Arizona, he went on one of his little trips down false-memory lane, regaling the crowd with details of how he knows he’s a ‘freaking genius’.

That’s about as believable as the idea of multiple big strong men crying and calling him “sir”, vandals ruining his Reflecting Pool renovation with box cutters, his brilliant healthcare plan being due in two weeks, and the dog eating his homework.

There was more …

The internet rolled its eyes.

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