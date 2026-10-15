Our 17 favourite takedowns of self-identifying ‘freaking genius’ Donald Trump’s latest cognitive test shenanigans
We’re not sure how many cognitive tests Donald Trump has taken, and – judging by things he’s said about them – we suspect he’s none the wiser.
At his pre-Midterms rally in Arizona, he went on one of his little trips down false-memory lane, regaling the crowd with details of how he knows he’s a ‘freaking genius’.
Trump on Cognitive Test: They give you 5 words: Hat Hair Logo Right Black. I repeated them later. They said, “holy shit.” Almost no one can do it. But I can because I’m a freaking genius. https://t.co/iKQse7AuwX
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026
That’s about as believable as the idea of multiple big strong men crying and calling him “sir”, vandals ruining his Reflecting Pool renovation with box cutters, his brilliant healthcare plan being due in two weeks, and the dog eating his homework.
There was more …
Trump on Cognitive Test: You have to be very smart. Take a number, any number, OK, I got it. 15 Triple it. Divide by 4. Add 37. Add another 293. Subtract 12. Multiplied by 2. Divide by 3. What is your number, sir? I got it right. Nobody gets it right https://t.co/mQqbKlr8sn
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026
The internet rolled its eyes.