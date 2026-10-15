Our 17 favourite takedowns of self-identifying ‘freaking genius’ Donald Trump’s latest cognitive test shenanigans

US donald trump

We’re not sure how many cognitive tests Donald Trump has taken, and – judging by things he’s said about them – we suspect he’s none the wiser.

At his pre-Midterms rally in Arizona, he went on one of his little trips down false-memory lane, regaling the crowd with details of how he knows he’s a ‘freaking genius’.

Trump on Cognitive Test: They give you 5 words: Hat Hair Logo Right Black. I repeated them later. They said, “holy shit.” Almost no one can do it. But I can because I’m a freaking genius. https://t.co/iKQse7AuwX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

That’s about as believable as the idea of multiple big strong men crying and calling him “sir”, vandals ruining his Reflecting Pool renovation with box cutters, his brilliant healthcare plan being due in two weeks, and the dog eating his homework.

There was more …

Trump on Cognitive Test: You have to be very smart. Take a number, any number, OK, I got it. 15 Triple it. Divide by 4. Add 37. Add another 293. Subtract 12. Multiplied by 2. Divide by 3. What is your number, sir? I got it right. Nobody gets it right https://t.co/mQqbKlr8sn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

The internet rolled its eyes.

1. Nobody tell Trump that millions of children memorize the alphabet. His entire understanding of intelligence might collapse. https://t.co/YMBNY28PcW — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 14, 2026

2. You’ll never make me believe this fucking idiot can remember 5 words. Hell, he didn’t even know dumb ended with a B until recently. https://t.co/HilOjqNmgt — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) October 14, 2026

3. We got the 2026 version of person. Woman. man. Camera. TV https://t.co/LnlteYSTyz — Covie (@covie_93) October 15, 2026

4. I gave my 8-year-old these 5 words and asked him to repeat them 45 minutes later. He got all 5 words. I guess he's a freaking genius, too. https://t.co/PmPGG8DENC — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 14, 2026

5. I continue to find it so odd that he constantly feels the need to tell us that the dementia screening test is hard. https://t.co/P8qVuM1A0G — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) October 14, 2026

7. Trump has been administered the MoCA at least 3 times. You are asked to name all 3 animals on the test, not identify one. The version with the giraffe does not have a lion. Meaning he took the test multiple times. Which is only done if you fail or they are tracking expected… https://t.co/lanBoXJJWa pic.twitter.com/0cdP1TUtLI — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 14, 2026