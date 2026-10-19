Fox News irritant Jesse Watters complained about being called a fascist and the A++ comeback will surely not be bettered

US Fox News Jesse watters Jessica tarlov

To the studios of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters has been doing his Jesse Watters thing, this time complaining how he was heckled by a passer-by who dared to call him a fascist.

And we mention it because it prompted an out of this world comeback from his fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov – not the first time we’ve featured her on these pages and definitely not the last – which was all kinds of perfection.

🚨 WATTERS GOT ROASTED ON LIVE TV 😂 Watters: “Someone yelled ‘F*** the fascist’ at me on the street. He doesn’t even know I’m a fascist!” Jessica: “Yes, he does. You’re on TV.” 💀 SHE DIDN’T HESITATE. https://t.co/eJCK5gmIZW — Global War Desk (@GlobalNewsHQI) October 18, 2026

Take that!

2. they really pay her a salary to get his ass lmfaoooo — Rei Kuwakabi (@ViktorVsRolf) October 17, 2026

3. You gotta love Jessica. She works hard to make bank by dealing with these chucklefuck Fox fascists. — GenXer 4 Apocalyptic Meh (@markgonciarz99) October 17, 2026

4. Jessica has the biggest guts in all TV 🤣no hesitation "well yeah, we all know it" — Timeerased↗ (@Timeerased) October 17, 2026

5. She grilled his ass. https://t.co/mKfwBY4Ydf — Jesse Robie (@TheJesseRobie) October 19, 2026

6. Love it. Jesse is not just a fascist, but an unintelligent fascist. — Ethan Culver (@ethanlculver) October 17, 2026

7. I would like to buy that person a beer. https://t.co/sEJehVC0l2 — Adam Eargle (@adameargle) October 17, 2026

8. For Jessie: He is Unmanly Wattery Eyes Watters with an IQ of a pebble but excels in stoogery. — BROTHAWEX 🇸🇴 🇭🇹🇲🇽🇵🇷🇬🇭🇨🇺🇩🇴🇹🇹🇧🇷 (@BROTHAWEX) October 18, 2026

9. Jessica my queen oh my god get his ass — BigSethTM (@BigSethTM) October 19, 2026

10. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Divided States (@DividedStatesss) October 19, 2026

Source @GlobalNewsHQI