US Fox News Jesse watters Jessica tarlov

Fox News irritant Jesse Watters complained about being called a fascist and the A++ comeback will surely not be bettered

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2026

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To the studios of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters has been doing his Jesse Watters thing, this time complaining how he was heckled by a passer-by who dared to call him a fascist.

And we mention it because it prompted an out of this world comeback from his fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov – not the first time we’ve featured her on these pages and definitely not the last – which was all kinds of perfection.

Take that!

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Source @GlobalNewsHQI