US Fox News Jesse watters Jessica tarlov
Fox News irritant Jesse Watters complained about being called a fascist and the A++ comeback will surely not be bettered
To the studios of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters has been doing his Jesse Watters thing, this time complaining how he was heckled by a passer-by who dared to call him a fascist.
And we mention it because it prompted an out of this world comeback from his fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov – not the first time we’ve featured her on these pages and definitely not the last – which was all kinds of perfection.
🚨 WATTERS GOT ROASTED ON LIVE TV 😂
Watters: “Someone yelled ‘F*** the fascist’ at me on the street. He doesn’t even know I’m a fascist!”
Jessica: “Yes, he does. You’re on TV.”
💀 SHE DIDN’T HESITATE.
https://t.co/eJCK5gmIZW
— Global War Desk (@GlobalNewsHQI) October 18, 2026
Take that!
Source @GlobalNewsHQI