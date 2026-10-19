Politics lbc Lewis Goodall matt goodwin
Matt Goodwin was asked whether Nigel Farage’s racist ‘bad apples’ were actually the root and branch of Reform UK and you love to see it
To the studios of LBC now, where Reform UK-er Matt Goodwin – best known for not winning a by-election – was on to talk about that ITV investigation revealing the extreme and racist views within Reform UK.
Goodwin’s entirely predictable defence was that it was a ‘few bad apples’ who have since been shown the door.
But presenter Lewis Goodall wondered if it wasn’t just a few bad apples but actually the root and branch of Reform UK, and very well put it was too.
And here’s precisely what these people made of that.
Source @LBC/status