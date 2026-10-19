Matt Goodwin was asked whether Nigel Farage’s racist ‘bad apples’ were actually the root and branch of Reform UK and you love to see it

Politics lbc Lewis Goodall matt goodwin

To the studios of LBC now, where Reform UK-er Matt Goodwin – best known for not winning a by-election – was on to talk about that ITV investigation revealing the extreme and racist views within Reform UK.

Goodwin’s entirely predictable defence was that it was a ‘few bad apples’ who have since been shown the door.

But presenter Lewis Goodall wondered if it wasn’t just a few bad apples but actually the root and branch of Reform UK, and very well put it was too.

And here’s precisely what these people made of that.

1. Failed Reform candidate Matt Badloss gets humiliated by @lewis_goodall as he tries to explain why racists are attracted to a "party" led by the racist Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/rmUVJeI56b — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) October 18, 2026

2. Son of Herman Munster, Matt Goodwin is so deeply entrenched in his own racism that he still can’t even accept that calling Somalians ‘goat herding drug dealers’ might just be the rhetoric of hatred attracting scum to the Reform Party Dead behind the eyes and between his ears https://t.co/hLmDJZdAWO pic.twitter.com/mNSEG2uH4T — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 18, 2026

3. Failed Reform candidate Matt Badloss gets humiliated by @lewis_goodall as he tries to explain why racists are attracted to a "party" led by the racist Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/rmUVJeI56b — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) October 18, 2026

4. Hard truth dished out to Reform pic.twitter.com/7878sseOvd — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 18, 2026

5. I know a lot of people avoid LBC these days but do give this a listen.

It is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/AlyaUTuhYa — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) October 18, 2026

6. You nailed him to the wall! They openly encourage these ‘bad apples’ to join them by talking their disgusting language. — Adesha Frazer (@AdeshaF) October 18, 2026

7. Fair point – just what is it that bigots, misogynists and racists fine so appealing about Reform? https://t.co/tE99wQQGTv — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) October 18, 2026

8. Poor Matt Goodwin he's just never got over losing the Gorton & Denton by election to Hannah Spencer ah bless — Maggs (@MaggsLondonGirl) October 18, 2026

Source @LBC/status