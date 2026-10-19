People have been sharing their ‘small ideas to make the UK better’ – 23 little tweaks that would make a world of difference
When we think about things we’d like to change about Britain, we tend to focus on the big stuff, like ‘finish HS2’ or ‘tackle the worrying rise in right wing extremists marching about in balaclavas’.
However, sometimes it’s the small course corrections that make the difference and add up to big changes.
Financial expert and all round good egg Martin Lewis knows this, and has recently launched the Small Ideas Initiative, a non-partisan scheme asking members of the public to offer practical ways to improve all of our lives. Examples on the website include universal allergy symbols and standardised council forms.
The scheme eschews the usual performative politics in favour of genuinely useful, implementable ideas, and it caught the attention of AskUK subreddit user smileylinzi who posted this…
‘What are your small ideas to make the UK better?
‘Martin Lewis has launched the Small Ideas Initiative. It is a charity that is non-political and is for non-controversial small ideas that could be easily implemented to make day to day life a little easier or better in the UK.
‘My husband and I are already brainstorming and most “simple” ideas we are coming up with don’t feel that simple when we unpick them. What are yours? No moaning, just good solutions to make things better. Also if you have a good one please submit them to the ideas portal!
And lots of people had some really good thoughts on the matter, like these…