‘What’s something that you do exactly right but everyone else gets completely wrong?’ – 21 people who genuinely believe they are perfect

Life r/CasualUK

Being 100 percent convinced we are correct about something is a trap we all fall into, isn’t it? Even when there is evidence to the contrary.

And yet, we still persist. This unstoppable determination to know best is probably one of the reasons the human race has lasted so long, even if it’s an incredibly annoying trait.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user HilariousMotives asked this…

‘What’s something that you do exactly right but everyone else just gets completely wrong? ‘NO TEDIOUS GRAMMAR PEEVES! Ahem. But yeah, everything from making the perfect cup of tea to loading the dishwasher efficiently, driving, eating, whatever. We all have stuff that we know we do just much better than all those other fools.

And they were inundated with answers from people who reckon they are superior to everyone else, like these…

1. ‘Gotta be cooking beans. I see too many understewed beans. Proper baked beans need to be thick and able to eaten on a plate without bean juice leaking everywhere.’

–louismulh

2. ‘Merging in turn when a dual carriageway drops down to one lane. British drivers treat an empty strip of tarmac like a moral test of character, queuing in single file for two miles on the A1 while half a mile of open road sits completely abandoned. ‘People sit there fuming for thirty minutes, wait, closer to forty, glaring with pure murder at anyone who drives to the merge point!! ‘Then a vigilante bloke in a silver Nissan Qashqai pulls out to straddle both lanes so nobody can pass. Highway Code rule one hundred and thirty four explicitly instructs drivers to use both lanes and merge like a zip at the cones. ‘Queuing early does not make you polite. It just stretches the tailback two miles further back and blocks the previous roundabout for everyone else.’

–AccomplishedShine551

3. ‘Spatial awareness in public.’

–VillageHorse

4. ‘I put the forks, spoons and knives in the correct compartments in the cutlery drawer. No one else ever gets it right.’

–Pitch_Optimus

5. ‘Fitting things in the fridge at Christmas. You have to have a system so you can get to things you need regularly with ease and stack the rest in order of use. People just stack it all in without any thought and spend the next 4 days taking everything out to reach something at the back and then putting it all back in.’

–Speedy_Dragon46

6. ‘Everyone else pronounces “ET cetera” (“and so forth” in Latin) as “EXcetra”. ‘It isn’t tedious. It’s incredibly grating. ‘(Yes I know it’s a me problem).’

–TornBannerHatesYou

7. ‘My Sunday roast is exactly correct. All restaurants and pubs are pale imitators. Other people’s roasts may sometimes be good but are never actually perfect.’

–MossTrinkets

8. ‘Driving in the bus lane when it’s not a bus lane.’

–BernardBernouli

9. ‘Stroking cats.’

–Great_Professional_7

10. ‘I’m amazing at folding fitted sheets.’

–fidelises

11. ‘Sleeping. No seriously. I can sleep through anything!’

–querythoughtss