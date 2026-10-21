‘What’s something that you do exactly right but everyone else gets completely wrong?’ – 21 people who genuinely believe they are perfect
Being 100 percent convinced we are correct about something is a trap we all fall into, isn’t it? Even when there is evidence to the contrary.
And yet, we still persist. This unstoppable determination to know best is probably one of the reasons the human race has lasted so long, even if it’s an incredibly annoying trait.
Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user HilariousMotives asked this…
‘What’s something that you do exactly right but everyone else just gets completely wrong?
‘NO TEDIOUS GRAMMAR PEEVES! Ahem. But yeah, everything from making the perfect cup of tea to loading the dishwasher efficiently, driving, eating, whatever. We all have stuff that we know we do just much better than all those other fools.
And they were inundated with answers from people who reckon they are superior to everyone else, like these…