A mansplainer accused a Sky News journalist of bringing her ‘personal drama’ to work and her A++ response had everyone cheering

Twitter mansplainers sky news

We’ve featured a fair few mansplainers on these pages but we don’t recall one who excecuted quite such a dramatic (humiliating, you might say) 180 degree as this.

It all begins with Sky News defence and security editor Deborah Haynes who went on Twitter to say this.

On today’s Morning Call, I am wearing a blood pressure monitor for reasons that I won’t bore you about. We talk Trump and Ukraine, an extraordinary drone rescue and @BritishArmy budget pressure. Guess which topic sees the monitor go ping…. https://t.co/I8KvKzWKwZ — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) October 20, 2026

It caught the attention of a man called @StevenScrase who took grave issue that she should be waring a blood pressure monitor.

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t having it, he wasn’t having it at all.

🚨 Legacy media foreign policy coverage has officially entered its reality TV era. Teasing a podcast by using a blood pressure monitor as an emotional prop to prove how "stressful" a news topic is isn’t defence journalism—it’s theatrical clickbait. Stick to the facts and leave the personal drama at home. — Steve Scrase (@StevenScrase) October 20, 2026

‘🚨 Legacy media foreign policy coverage has officially entered its reality TV era. ‘Teasing a podcast by using a blood pressure monitor as an emotional prop to prove how “stressful” a news topic is isn’t defence journalism—it’s theatrical clickbait. ‘Stick to the facts and leave the personal drama at home.’

Extraordinary scenes, and the response from @haynesdeborah was all kinds of perfection.

Thanks for the advice. It’s an attempt at humour. We journalists are also humans. I have something called aHUS. It’s damaged my kidneys. I’m having to wear a blood pressure monitor for 24 hours to check my blood pressure. It’s on my arm for all to see during my daily morning call. So I figured I’d crack a joke about it rather than ignore it. — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) October 20, 2026

‘Thanks for the advice. It’s an attempt at humour. We journalists are also humans. ‘I have something called aHUS. It’s damaged my kidneys. I’m having to wear a blood pressure monitor for 24 hours to check my blood pressure. It’s on my arm for all to see during my daily morning call. ‘So I figured I’d crack a joke about it rather than ignore it.’

Bravo.

https://t.co/Vo6KjFVcLS — Lucy McDaid (@LucyJMcDaid) October 20, 2026

And that screech you can here is quite the spectacular handbrake turn from you know who.

Appreciate the context, Deborah—I wasn’t aware of the aHUS condition and sincerely wish you all the best with your health and treatment. I’ve genuinely valued your reporting and podcasts over the years; my political perspective has shifted recently so I view things through a different lens now, but health always comes first. — Steve Scrase (@StevenScrase) October 20, 2026

Non-apology not accepted.

@StevenScrase @haynesdeborah Hahahahahha you absolute donkey. — Wayne Kmiov (@WayneKmiov) October 20, 2026

Follow @haynesdeborah here!

Source @haynesdeborah