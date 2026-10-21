Twitter mansplainers sky news

A mansplainer accused a Sky News journalist of bringing her ‘personal drama’ to work and her A++ response had everyone cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated October 21st, 2026

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We’ve featured a fair few mansplainers on these pages but we don’t recall one who excecuted quite such a dramatic (humiliating, you might say) 180 degree as this.

It all begins with Sky News defence and security editor Deborah Haynes who went on Twitter to say this.

It caught the attention of a man called @StevenScrase who took grave issue that she should be waring a blood pressure monitor.

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t having it, he wasn’t having it at all.

‘🚨 Legacy media foreign policy coverage has officially entered its reality TV era.

‘Teasing a podcast by using a blood pressure monitor as an emotional prop to prove how “stressful” a news topic is isn’t defence journalism—it’s theatrical clickbait.

‘Stick to the facts and leave the personal drama at home.’

Extraordinary scenes, and the response from @haynesdeborah was all kinds of perfection.

‘Thanks for the advice. It’s an attempt at humour. We journalists are also humans.

‘I have something called aHUS. It’s damaged my kidneys. I’m having to wear a blood pressure monitor for 24 hours to check my blood pressure. It’s on my arm for all to see during my daily morning call.

‘So I figured I’d crack a joke about it rather than ignore it.’

Bravo.

And that screech you can here is quite the spectacular handbrake turn from you know who.

Non-apology not accepted.

Follow @haynesdeborah here!

Source @haynesdeborah