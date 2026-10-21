Donald Trump threatened the Indy’s White House reporter and their response was all kinds of magnificent

US donald trump JD Vance

To the White House now, where Donald Trump is no stranger to belittling reporters who dare ask him a question he doesn’t like, but on Tuesday he plumbed disturbing new depths.

Not least this particular reporter who Trump had already – quite literally – growled at, who tried one more time to get the president to answer his question.

😳 Trump snaps at another reporter: “Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful” https://t.co/2QeC7cwZoR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

And we mention it again because the reporter in question was Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for the Independent, who had the very best response over on Twitter.

I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

Strike one!

And he wasn’t done there either, hitting back at JD Vance after the lickspittle VP tried to join in with his master’s bullying on Twitter.

President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile “journalist” Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office: “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there’s something wrong with you.” https://t.co/NjowIx8x14 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 20, 2026

Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

Strike two!

And finally, with this magnificent update of his Twitter bio.

And at the risk of mixing our metaphors … hat-trick!

If you want a deeper diver – of course you do! – here is the piece Andrew wrote about it for the Independent.

Trump lost control and ordered me to be ‘quiet’ in the Oval Office. Then it got personal https://t.co/BUt0vql8PT — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

Source @AndrewFeinberg