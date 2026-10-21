US donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump threatened the Indy’s White House reporter and their response was all kinds of magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2026

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To the White House now, where Donald Trump is no stranger to belittling reporters who dare ask him a question he doesn’t like, but on Tuesday he plumbed disturbing new depths.

Not least this particular reporter who Trump had already – quite literally – growled at, who tried one more time to get the president to answer his question.

And we mention it again because the reporter in question was Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for the Independent, who had the very best response over on Twitter.

Strike one!

And he wasn’t done there either, hitting back at JD Vance after the lickspittle VP tried to join in with his master’s bullying on Twitter.

Strike two!

And finally, with this magnificent update of his Twitter bio.

And at the risk of mixing our metaphors … hat-trick!

If you want a deeper diver – of course you do! – here is the piece Andrew wrote about it for the Independent.

Source @AndrewFeinberg