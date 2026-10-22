JD Vance kept an impressively straight face as he claimed that Donald Trump hates people using the government to fraudulently enrich themselves – 17 exploding irony meters

US donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance took time out of his busy schedule of being snubbed by the Cincinnati Bengals to hold an FBI Field Office press conference, and it went about as well as his trip to the NFL.

He made the appalling decision to side with Vivek Ramaswamy’s disgusting use of opponent Amy Acton’s status as a survivor of abuse in a campaign ad.

Vance on Ramaswamy ad: My message to my fellow elected Republicans: stop whining about an ad https://t.co/urMP9s2sBr — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2026

The problem with being a hack with no morals is you end up trapped defending the indefensible. This is your legacy now. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2026

The recently emboldened press had the temerity to ask him actually probing questions, and one was about the possibility that the US Government’s new anti-fraud initiative might just be slightly – or very – hypocritical.

JD Vance: "There is no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government than Donald J Trump" https://t.co/KyltbFND6Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2026

‘What would you say to criticism that you are cracking down on fraud, but there have been other members or former members of the administration who have been sort of criticised for pay-to-play, like Kimberly Guilfoyle?’ ‘There is no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government more than Donald J. Trump.’

Let the wild mockery commence.

2. Vance doing standup comedy now. https://t.co/5iTAcwdPvr — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) October 21, 2026

3. Breaking:JD Vance wins Nobel Irony Prize. https://t.co/ZqwWnjlowV — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 21, 2026

4. The sheer fucking audacity of J.D. Vance saying this about Donald Trump, of all people, is impossible to overstate. https://t.co/y9yTzT46KV — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) October 21, 2026

5. There are a million other reasons, but because JD Vance has such fucking disrespect for the American people to say something as obviously dishonest as this is why he must never be president. https://t.co/u6ccKWECiW — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 21, 2026

6. Trump literally sold access to himself through a meme coin, and JD Vance is standing there telling us he hates corruption. You cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/X1xTYO7h3Q — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 21, 2026

7. Clearly he means Trump hates the idea of anyone except himself & family enriching themselves. https://t.co/3HlsU4M0F0 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 21, 2026