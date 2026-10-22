US donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance kept an impressively straight face as he claimed that Donald Trump hates people using the government to fraudulently enrich themselves – 17 exploding irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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JD Vance took time out of his busy schedule of being snubbed by the Cincinnati Bengals to hold an FBI Field Office press conference, and it went about as well as his trip to the NFL.

He made the appalling decision to side with Vivek Ramaswamy’s disgusting use of opponent Amy Acton’s status as a survivor of abuse in a campaign ad.

The recently emboldened press had the temerity to ask him actually probing questions, and one was about the possibility that the US Government’s new anti-fraud initiative might just be slightly – or very – hypocritical.

‘What would you say to criticism that you are cracking down on fraud, but there have been other members or former members of the administration who have been sort of criticised for pay-to-play, like Kimberly Guilfoyle?’

‘There is no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government more than Donald J. Trump.’

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks something is a bit awkward

Let the wild mockery commence.

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