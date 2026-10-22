Politics Reform UK

Reform UK flounced off to the police to report ITV for the undercover filming that exposed their bigotry – 24 epic eye-rolls

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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Everybody duck. Reform UK is chucking dead cats about like there’s no tomorrow, to try and distract attention from – well, all this –

Nigel Farage’s failure to declare a gift of £5 million from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire.

The Parliamentary watchdog’s investigation into Nigel Farage’s £1.4 million cash purchase of a house in Surrey, and an £885,000 property in Clacton-on-Sea, which he claimed he’d bought, before changing that story to say his partner had bought it.

Questions about revelations from undercover filming that suggest Reform has repeatedly taken steps to get around rules against overseas donations.

A police investigation into funding for Robert Jenrick’s campaign when he ran for the leadership of the Tories, prior to jumping ship.

Further criminal investigations into money paid to Reform UK after being funnelled through a business owned by Richard Tice, and possibly originating with a convicted fraudster and Reform donor, George Cottrell, known as Posh George.

Parliamentary Standards investigating an undeclared loan made to Richard Tice by Posh George, and why he didn’t declare a paid trip to Israel when he made a speech in the Commons about Israeli influence on UK politics.

And that was before the recent undercover filming that showed Reform officials and candidates using a wide variety of problematic language, and suggested Nigel Farage overruled attempts to get rid of racists from the party.

Reform denies all wrongdoing.

In a very Trumpian move, Reform has reported ITV to the police.

Despite ‘making Reform look bad’ not actually being a crime yet, Zia Yusuf, the self-described Shadow Home Secretary, had a list of grievances.

The usual suspects lined up behind him.

The side-eye was visible from Westminster to Clacton – two places that Nigel Farage avoids like a Parliamentary Declaration of Interests form, apparently.

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