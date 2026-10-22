Reform UK flounced off to the police to report ITV for the undercover filming that exposed their bigotry – 24 epic eye-rolls

Politics Reform UK

Everybody duck. Reform UK is chucking dead cats about like there’s no tomorrow, to try and distract attention from – well, all this –

Nigel Farage’s failure to declare a gift of £5 million from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire. The Parliamentary watchdog’s investigation into Nigel Farage’s £1.4 million cash purchase of a house in Surrey, and an £885,000 property in Clacton-on-Sea, which he claimed he’d bought, before changing that story to say his partner had bought it. Questions about revelations from undercover filming that suggest Reform has repeatedly taken steps to get around rules against overseas donations. A police investigation into funding for Robert Jenrick’s campaign when he ran for the leadership of the Tories, prior to jumping ship. Further criminal investigations into money paid to Reform UK after being funnelled through a business owned by Richard Tice, and possibly originating with a convicted fraudster and Reform donor, George Cottrell, known as Posh George. Parliamentary Standards investigating an undeclared loan made to Richard Tice by Posh George, and why he didn’t declare a paid trip to Israel when he made a speech in the Commons about Israeli influence on UK politics.

And that was before the recent undercover filming that showed Reform officials and candidates using a wide variety of problematic language, and suggested Nigel Farage overruled attempts to get rid of racists from the party.

Warning: Distressing and graphic language A Reform councillor from South London has been recorded calling for King Charles to be decapitated because he “is a Muslim”, while another senior Reform councillor from Solihull said of Asian people: “drag out of their homes, stick them on planes and **** them off to Pakistan.” It’s part of an undercover investigation by ITV Exposure into Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. Councillor Dean Miller told us he was heavily medicated at the time due to a chronic pain condition and has since resigned from Reform.

Councillor Raymond Dunning did not respond to our request for comment. In a statement shared with ITV News, Reform UK said "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed." "Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations." Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday — ITV News (@itvnews) October 14, 2026

Reform denies all wrongdoing.

In a very Trumpian move, Reform has reported ITV to the police.

🚨 BREAKING: Reform UK has reported ITV and its reporters to the police after going undercover in the party for a year "They forged a passport. They directly interfered in elections and almost certainly results. They lied to a veteran" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 21, 2026

Despite ‘making Reform look bad’ not actually being a crime yet, Zia Yusuf, the self-described Shadow Home Secretary, had a list of grievances.

STATEMENT: Reform UK has reported ITV, its board, and its undercover reporters to the police. Some of the crimes carry up to 10 years in prison. They forged a passport. They directly interfered in elections and almost certainly altered the results. Being paid to “canvass” for Reform in crucial wards we lost by a few dozen votes. They lied to a veteran about their service and left him “violated”. This is unprecedented. The police are now involved. Scrutiny of political parties is one thing. But anyone breaking the law to try and ruin the lives of Reform’s staff, members or volunteers will be reported to the police and pursued relentlessly in the courts. Here’s what happened 👇 — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) October 21, 2026

The usual suspects lined up behind him.

ITV may regret breaking the law and interfering with elections Being a journalist does not put you above the law We will pursue you relentlessly as we protect our staff, members and volunteers https://t.co/mam1Q5bsIu — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) October 21, 2026

We believe ITV broke the law to wage a politicised and biased campaign against Reform UK. We will pursue civil action and press for criminal prosecution. No broadcaster is above the law or entitled to interfere unlawfully in elections without consequence. https://t.co/AnS3e5gzUZ — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) October 21, 2026

We Seek Justice.. https://t.co/wzs24luj0l — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) October 21, 2026

The side-eye was visible from Westminster to Clacton – two places that Nigel Farage avoids like a Parliamentary Declaration of Interests form, apparently.

1. ITV *might* have forged a passport

ITV *might* have ‘interfered’ electorally

ITV *might* have lied to a veteran But none of those possibilities diminishes the audio/visual evidence that Reform councillors used racist, misogynistic & deeply unpleasant language https://t.co/6CAEGt6W2g — David (@Zero_4) October 21, 2026

2. This undercover investigation is disgraceful and those involved should be prosecuted!

Oh, sorry… I mean this undercover investigation is a good thing and the findings should be acted on. https://t.co/uLEnbrOFtP — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 21, 2026

3. A reminder that this bloke complaining about false identities calls himself Shadow Home Secretary in his bio on this very platform. https://t.co/N3wI0vVTpB — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 21, 2026

4. As I predicted. Reform get caught bang to rights. Is their response to hold up their hands? Nope. It's to dial 999 and send the police after the journalists who dared to expose them. https://t.co/k2CjNYjjTJ — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 21, 2026

5. You can tell these people are yankified to fuck because they think the British public will be moved by appeals of "lying to a veteran" https://t.co/8qe2dmzU0W — keewa 🇵🇸 (@keewa) October 21, 2026

6. Reform UK has reported ITV to the police after ITV's expose on the culture within the party. Every single time Reform are caught out they run straight to the Police in a brazen attempt to deflect. They are pathetic. https://t.co/IUVcLYok5S — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) October 21, 2026

7. Striking how fast Reform went from free-press defenders to calling for the arrest of journalists who investigate it. Its move to the populist-authoritarian model is unlikely to do much for its poll rating. https://t.co/Qz9J4lWvAM — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) October 21, 2026

8. Zia’s video treats his reading of the law as settled fact. Digitally altering a passport image for an undercover job isn’t Identity Documents Act fraud. Journalists being paid by ITV to infiltrate and canvass isn’t the RPA s.111 offence. “Almost certainly altered results”… https://t.co/oYlEcMJYYr — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 21, 2026

9. This will end up like Trump versus the BBC It is a blatant attempt to intimidate the media but…. As Reform have now reported ITV to the Police maybe they should have considered the following – disclosure will mean the Police seeing every scrap of footage

– from that there… pic.twitter.com/6oKicxmOmq — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 21, 2026

10. This sounds like prejudicing a police investigation. Lots of unsubstantiated (and probably bogus) claims in here https://t.co/AAX02nE8fb — Ryan-Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RyanThomas_Q) October 21, 2026

11. George Cottrell also forged a passport but @reformparty_uk did not report him – in fact, they even put his former boss Mehrtash A'zami, who knew about the identity fraud, as their treasurer. https://t.co/oTYHyzs9fr pic.twitter.com/wSkvhBry56 — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) October 21, 2026