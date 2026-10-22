Donald Trump appeared to suffer a glitch mid-speech and this weird AF noise had the entire internet baffled

US donald trump

We’ve featured no end of Donald Trump rally addresses on these pages, but we’ve never heard anything quite like this.

It’s a moment during yet another long and rambling speech when the American president appeared to suffer some sort of glitch, an apparently involuntary noise which came and went and had the entire internet baffled.

And if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – have a quick watch of this.

Trump makes an indescribable sound effect: "I’d say 90% of the reason I took the governor– EUHHH" https://t.co/TO2S8P2W1g — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026

Answers on a postcard? And these people had their best guess.

3. Nothing can prepare you for this sound https://t.co/B0REuckQnV — K’Bucko (@KBucko7) October 22, 2026

4. I always imagined this as the sound he would have made https://t.co/nLLokrAoHk — ape attack survivor (@pissvortex) October 22, 2026

5. That’s something neurological

I was watching it in real time

He looks like he’s been having lil focal seizures tonight and it built up to this sound.

See him go blank for a bit after.

Telling. https://t.co/jrp12hjTsj — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) October 22, 2026

6. "90% of the reason I took the governor-" pic.twitter.com/LUwRNRINad — Leafꪆৎ (@MysticLeaf98) October 22, 2026

7. Bro just glitched https://t.co/heZ5BYjMkn — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) October 22, 2026

8. There’s no way Trump gets elected to a third term after making a sound like that https://t.co/9QfHlF4mJI — greg (@greg16676935420) October 22, 2026

10. History is going to absolutely shred every spineless weasel that allowed this to go on — Maria ████████ 🇵🇷 (@CinnammmMaria) October 22, 2026

11. he just oinked like the fucking pig he is — rel☯️ (@ixepit) October 22, 2026

12. WTF was that?? The sentence didn’t even make sense before that noise. Is he shorting out? Did a fuse blow? — pass the pasta (@bacicari) October 22, 2026

13. Surprised a McRib didn't fly out with it. — Voxxx (@13vRJ) October 22, 2026

Source @HQNewsNow