Donald Trump appeared to suffer a glitch mid-speech and this weird AF noise had the entire internet baffled
We’ve featured no end of Donald Trump rally addresses on these pages, but we’ve never heard anything quite like this.
It’s a moment during yet another long and rambling speech when the American president appeared to suffer some sort of glitch, an apparently involuntary noise which came and went and had the entire internet baffled.
And if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – have a quick watch of this.
Trump makes an indescribable sound effect:
"I’d say 90% of the reason I took the governor– EUHHH" https://t.co/TO2S8P2W1g
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026
Answers on a postcard? And these people had their best guess.
Source @HQNewsNow