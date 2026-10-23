Entertainment comebacks traitors

A mansplainer tried to correct Maya Jama’s round table tactics on Celebrity Traitors and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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We hope you’ve been enjoying the new series as much as we have (you can find our latest round-up of tweets about Thursday’s episode over here).

It’s been notable for the excellent gameplay of Maya Jama, a traitor from the start who has so far evaded all suspicion, so she must be doing something right.

Except over on Twitter someone called Chris Fletcher took issue with her round table tactics, specifically the moment when she said it was ’50-50′ with Jerry Hall was a traitor or not.

‘Maya Jama: ‘It’s fifty fifty’.

‘Yes course it is. She either is or isn’t.’

And while it prompted lots of excellent responses …

… surely no-one said it better than Maya Jama herself.

Boom!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

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Source @MayaJama