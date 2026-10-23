Entertainment comebacks traitors
A mansplainer tried to correct Maya Jama’s round table tactics on Celebrity Traitors and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering
We hope you’ve been enjoying the new series as much as we have (you can find our latest round-up of tweets about Thursday’s episode over here).
It’s been notable for the excellent gameplay of Maya Jama, a traitor from the start who has so far evaded all suspicion, so she must be doing something right.
Except over on Twitter someone called Chris Fletcher took issue with her round table tactics, specifically the moment when she said it was ’50-50′ with Jerry Hall was a traitor or not.
Maya Jama ‘It’s fifty fifty’. Yes course it is. She either is or isn’t #CelebrityTraitors
— chris fletcher (@fletcherchriss) October 22, 2026
‘Maya Jama: ‘It’s fifty fifty’.
‘Yes course it is. She either is or isn’t.’
And while it prompted lots of excellent responses …
@fletcherchriss Yeah, that’s not how odds work
— Paul (@paulmcginley_) October 22, 2026
@fletcherchriss Got a lottery ticket. 50/50 chance. Win or lose.
— Jon (@jon27192) October 22, 2026
@fletcherchriss 2026 and people are still confusing probability with possibility
— DR (@DR_mufc_) October 22, 2026
@fletcherchriss Just because there are 2 alternatives, doesn’t make something 50/50…
— Matt Viney (@VineyMusic) October 22, 2026
… surely no-one said it better than Maya Jama herself.
Have you forgotten I’m a traitor and know she wasn’t, I was chatting shit 🤣🤣
— Maya Jama (@MayaJama) October 22, 2026
Boom!
And these people loved it as much as we did.
Source @MayaJama