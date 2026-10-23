Entertainment James acaster traitors

23 of the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about the latest episode of the joyous Celebrity Traitors

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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Only four more episodes of Celebrity Traitors to go so we better cherish each and every one.

And Thursday night’s instalment proved a classic of the genre, despite the fact that Ross Kemp became yet another of our favourites to depart the show.

While away the time until tonight’s update with our favourite things people are saying about the show right now.

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