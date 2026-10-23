23 of the funniest and most on-point things people are saying about the latest episode of the joyous Celebrity Traitors

Entertainment James acaster traitors

Only four more episodes of Celebrity Traitors to go so we better cherish each and every one.

And Thursday night’s instalment proved a classic of the genre, despite the fact that Ross Kemp became yet another of our favourites to depart the show.

While away the time until tonight’s update with our favourite things people are saying about the show right now.

2. How iconic that the one person who was SO paranoid about being murdered in plain sight, ends up being the person murdered in plain sight 😂#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/bKBsIrDvSY — Wando (@Wandoful) October 22, 2026

4. Michael having a cat sense it's actually insane but also allarmaly attractive. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/LW1jZsXiB1 — Isis 💓 (@ichifangirl) October 22, 2026

6. "I once watched world famous actor Michael Sheen blame a Little Mix dance choreography routine for the murder of Grant Mitchell" #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/MZqtlLMyat — kevws (@kevwgs) October 22, 2026

7. Me when an email with “Urgent” in the subject line comes in #TheTraitors #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/9GwtfgVzLH — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) October 22, 2026

9. James Acaster anytime he has to do a traitor related activity #TheTraitors #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/jLlQuzCqTe — Matt 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@MatticusMoore) October 22, 2026

10. did ed gamble turn joe lycett into a pair of shoes #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/i1UohPFTF7 — Vampire Romana 🩸 (@MistressOfNull) October 22, 2026