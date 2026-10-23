Donald Trump appears to serially ‘glitching’ mid-speech and seriously WTF is going on here?

US donald trump

Donald Trump regularly bats away concerns over his health, going on and on – and on – about all these incredibly simple sounding cognitive tests that he aces on a virtually daily basis.

But what happened during this particular speech in Sioux City, Iowa was a proper eye-opener after he appeared to glitch on more than one occasion.

Seriously, what was this particular moment about?

Trump: "If you don’t want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIIIIIIT" https://t.co/lLBZIceEwX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

And this one, in the same speech, was perhaps even odder.

Trump makes a bizarre face https://t.co/4re18XcHQx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

And finally, this.

Trump: "I don’t want you to have to think too much. I’d like to koohhhhh or biiiiiiiing" https://t.co/efC2d7Nmxn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

It came after this happened a day earlier.

Trump makes an indescribable sound effect: "I’d say 90% of the reason I took the governor– EUHHH" https://t.co/TO2S8P2W1g — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026

We’re tempted to say we are starting to worry for him (a temptation we are so far managing to resist) and we’re frankly far more worried about us and the rest of the world right now.

Now it could just be Trump being Trump, obviously, but that didn’t stop the fears – and theories – spreading like wildfire on Twitter.

1. The uncontrolled noises are happening more often. It is wild to watch him mentally deteriorate on stage in real time https://t.co/lMIkPSoHLi — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 23, 2026

2. holy shit his brain is actually fried https://t.co/Hdt6vgciVV — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 23, 2026

3. Another uncontrolled noise. Seems like we’re watching his cognitive decline in real time. https://t.co/00ZYYrW3EC — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) October 23, 2026

4. The involuntary guttural sound Trump makes is a symptom of his Frontotemporal Dementia causing the loss of neurological and muscle control. Caregivers and family members frequently hear these sounds from patients. Note how both arms suddenly jerk and his face contorts. He's a… https://t.co/ikzKY3iVjO — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) October 22, 2026

5. Trump has never been a beacon of eloquence, but if you were too young to follow politics in 2016 you really owe it to yourself to watch some of his old speeches, just to understand how badly he's declined. https://t.co/zNebxda9DL — RednBlackSalamander (@9mmballpoint) October 23, 2026

6. He looks like he's gonna keel over and die any second now https://t.co/4QKvSRks3G — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) October 23, 2026

7. We’ve finally reached the point where his brain is melting in new fucked up ways every day this rips lol. https://t.co/kb742cEHN7 — dead domain (@DomainDead) October 23, 2026