US donald trump

Donald Trump appears to serially ‘glitching’ mid-speech and seriously WTF is going on here?

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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Donald Trump regularly bats away concerns over his health, going on and on – and on – about all these incredibly simple sounding cognitive tests that he aces on a virtually daily basis.

But what happened during this particular speech in Sioux City, Iowa was a proper eye-opener after he appeared to glitch on more than one occasion.

Seriously, what was this particular moment about?

And this one, in the same speech, was perhaps even odder.

And finally, this.

It came after this happened a day earlier.

We’re tempted to say we are starting to worry for him (a temptation we are so far managing to resist) and we’re frankly far more worried about us and the rest of the world right now.

Now it could just be Trump being Trump, obviously, but that didn’t stop the fears – and theories – spreading like wildfire on Twitter.

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