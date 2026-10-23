Donald Trump appears to serially ‘glitching’ mid-speech and seriously WTF is going on here?
Donald Trump regularly bats away concerns over his health, going on and on – and on – about all these incredibly simple sounding cognitive tests that he aces on a virtually daily basis.
But what happened during this particular speech in Sioux City, Iowa was a proper eye-opener after he appeared to glitch on more than one occasion.
Seriously, what was this particular moment about?
Trump: "If you don’t want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIIIIIIT" https://t.co/lLBZIceEwX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026
And this one, in the same speech, was perhaps even odder.
Trump makes a bizarre face https://t.co/4re18XcHQx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026
And finally, this.
Trump: "I don’t want you to have to think too much. I’d like to koohhhhh or biiiiiiiing" https://t.co/efC2d7Nmxn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026
It came after this happened a day earlier.
Trump makes an indescribable sound effect:
"I’d say 90% of the reason I took the governor– EUHHH" https://t.co/TO2S8P2W1g
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026
We’re tempted to say we are starting to worry for him (a temptation we are so far managing to resist) and we’re frankly far more worried about us and the rest of the world right now.
Now it could just be Trump being Trump, obviously, but that didn’t stop the fears – and theories – spreading like wildfire on Twitter.