Pete Hegseth’s staff broke Eisenhower’s globe after he commandeered it for his office, in the most on-the nose metaphor of all time

US politics

We cross now to the Washington Post, where they’re making their case for the discovery of the most on-the-nose metaphor in the history of US politics.

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth wanted Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s globe for his office. His staff broke it. We have photos. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 22, 2026

In case you were wondering how bad it could be, here’s the before and after comparison.

“It is unclear why Hegseth’s team did not wait for experienced help to move the artifact…An ‘apparent lack of patience,’ said one person familiar with the situation, appeared to be a factor.” –@washingtonpost (L) Before Hegseth

(R) After Hegseth https://t.co/EjoqAIzmRb — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 22, 2026

The Post’s Military Affairs correspondent, Dan Lamothe, came prepared for a pun-off.

Consider this a story in global affairs. Early this year, there was an effort afoot to find Secretary Hegseth an iconic globe for his office suite. Historians could make the move. But his team did not appear to want to wait. https://t.co/TRRumN7THB — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 22, 2026

Although the story has only just come to light, the incident happened eight months ago.

A group dispatched by Hegseth's team in February attempted to move the historic globe, said to be used by Eisenhower during World War II. They lifted it from its home in an Army office in the Pentagon … and dropped it. pic.twitter.com/vTjWdYXn0k — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 22, 2026

The Pentagon has been downplaying the incident. We’re very surprised they haven’t said the damage was caused by a Communist with a boxcutter.

Noting: The Pentagon is downplaying the significance of the broken Eisenhower globe, calling it a "replica" in stories like this. https://t.co/a1l5LjsPDB That glosses over that the Army considers this globe a historic treasure in its own right. Here was the sign posted with… pic.twitter.com/WzIVqjDZat — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 22, 2026

The image of Pete Hegseth causing damage to a globe through entitlement, impatience, and incompetence wasn’t lost on anyone.

1. Department of Impossibly Apt Symbolism. https://t.co/7eir9j99lm — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2026

2. Perfect metaphor for the destruction of the Republican Party by the MAGA maniacs. https://t.co/CDPF0urH0m — Brendan May (@bmay) October 22, 2026

3. If you think what Hegseth did to General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s WWII globe is bad, wait until you see what he has done to the real one. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 22, 2026

4. I bet Petey thought it was one of those bars that look like a globe 🥃 https://t.co/xlntCcF7mB — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) October 22, 2026

5. Trump and Hegseth broke the Earth… literally https://t.co/IdkHSAE2YG — Tom Celica™ (@thetomcelica) October 22, 2026

7. I've never seen a presidential administration so committed to accidental and perfect metaphors. https://t.co/cjsoSFEUFy — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 22, 2026

8. Ike used that globe to plan the largest amphibious invasion in history with patience and precision. Hegseth’s team couldn’t move it across the Pentagon without putting a hole in it because waiting for the specialists felt like too much trouble. The metaphor is almost painfully… https://t.co/bYILjR8LkN — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) October 22, 2026