Pete Hegseth’s staff broke Eisenhower’s globe after he commandeered it for his office, in the most on-the nose metaphor of all time
We cross now to the Washington Post, where they’re making their case for the discovery of the most on-the-nose metaphor in the history of US politics.
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth wanted Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s globe for his office. His staff broke it.
We have photos.
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 22, 2026
In case you were wondering how bad it could be, here’s the before and after comparison.
“It is unclear why Hegseth’s team did not wait for experienced help to move the artifact…An ‘apparent lack of patience,’ said one person familiar with the situation, appeared to be a factor.” –@washingtonpost
(L) Before Hegseth
(R) After Hegseth https://t.co/EjoqAIzmRb
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 22, 2026
The Post’s Military Affairs correspondent, Dan Lamothe, came prepared for a pun-off.
Although the story has only just come to light, the incident happened eight months ago.
The Pentagon has been downplaying the incident. We’re very surprised they haven’t said the damage was caused by a Communist with a boxcutter.
The image of Pete Hegseth causing damage to a globe through entitlement, impatience, and incompetence wasn’t lost on anyone.