US politics

Pete Hegseth’s staff broke Eisenhower’s globe after he commandeered it for his office, in the most on-the nose metaphor of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2026

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We cross now to the Washington Post, where they’re making their case for the discovery of the most on-the-nose metaphor in the history of US politics.

In case you were wondering how bad it could be, here’s the before and after comparison.

The Post’s Military Affairs correspondent, Dan Lamothe, came prepared for a pun-off.

Although the story has only just come to light, the incident happened eight months ago.

The Pentagon has been downplaying the incident. We’re very surprised they haven’t said the damage was caused by a Communist with a boxcutter.

The image of Pete Hegseth causing damage to a globe through entitlement, impatience, and incompetence wasn’t lost on anyone.

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