Liz Truss claims the UK would have had successful missions to Mars by 2040 if she hadn’t been scuppered by woke lefties at the Bank of England – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon
You’ll be aware by now of the new 99-page rewriting of history by Liz Truss – Bank Job.
New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026
The reason you’re probably aware of it is that it’s been panned on a level rarely seen before – including by the right-wing Telegraph.
‘(I)n Bank Job, her preposterous book-length attempt to justify the policy – an attempt reminiscent of the worst sort of saloon-bar bore, ranting in a corner while other patrons realise it’s time to go home – Truss never concedes she was remotely at fault.’
‘Of all the books I have ever reviewed that purported to offer a serious thesis, this is without question the most deranged. If you are seeking a Christmas present for someone you really don’t like, give them a copy.’
The final chapter included her wild imaginings about the world that could have been, if only the lefty bankers and mainstream media hadn’t conspired to scupper her plans.
“Several missions to Mars have now been launched from Britain’s space port.”
Liz Truss claims the U.K. would have managed successful missions to Mars within years — if only her 49-day premiership hadn’t been cut short.
https://t.co/Pd7Yubl3Ck
— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) October 26, 2026
Somebody’s been sucking up to Elon Musk a bit too much. Of course, sucking up to Elon Musk at all is too much.
Once again, the 49-day PM found herself the target of a lot of mockery.