Liz Truss claims the UK would have had successful missions to Mars by 2040 if she hadn’t been scuppered by woke lefties at the Bank of England – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon

New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP

‘(I)n Bank Job, her preposterous book-length attempt to justify the policy – an attempt reminiscent of the worst sort of saloon-bar bore, ranting in a corner while other patrons realise it’s time to go home – Truss never concedes she was remotely at fault.’

‘Of all the books I have ever reviewed that purported to offer a serious thesis, this is without question the most deranged. If you are seeking a Christmas present for someone you really don’t like, give them a copy.’